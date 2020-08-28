Friday’s Patriots practice report: A scrimmage inside the stadium

Linebacker Chase Winovich missed his first practice of the summer. Also not spotted: linebacker Cassh Maluia, receiver Will Hastings, and running back Lamar Miller (PUP/knee).

The Patriots moved the show inside Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon for a slowed and controlled walk-through scrimmage that focused on situational football and being prepared for anything that can come up on game day. It was likely the final full practice media will be allowed to watch this season.

Nose tackle Beau Allen made his first appearance of the summer, though he didn’t participate except for supporting his teammates.

Safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips and cornerback Michael Jackson also were on hand but did not participate. Jackson was moving gingerly as he arrived, so he might be dealing with a lower-body ailment.

INJURIES: None.

DRESS CODE: Sweats and shells.

ARMS RACE

Cam Newton took six series as he led the Blue team, while Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer each were at the helm of the White team for 2½ series. Statistics would be unfair as defenders were only playing phantom coverage at quarter-speed. The emphasis was on being in the right place at the right time.

KICKING COMPETITON

The one real competitive portion of the day was between kickers Nick Folk and rookie Justin Rohrwasser. The “game” ended in 13-13 deadlock when Rohrwasser missed a 49-yard field goal in the final seconds. Rohrwasser actually made the kick seconds earlier but the defense had “iced” him, forcing the re-kick.

The Blue team gets ready for action. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Rohrwasser was 2 for 4, hitting from 50 and 33 yards and also missing from 51.

Folk was 2 for 3, hitting from 50 and 33 yards and missing from 48 on his final kick.

Folk’s miss came with his side trailing, 13-10, but coach Bill Belichick put the points on the board anyway, setting up the game-winning situation for Rohrwasser.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Left guard Joe Thuney, who appeared to tweak his left hand/wrist Thursday, participated with a makeshift pad (think oven mitt).

▪ Hoyer suffered a “faux” injury after one play and Stidham charged in as the substitute. It was another example of the Patriots preparing for every possible situation.

▪ Terrence Brooks showed nifty footwork on the sideline as he bounced a football soccer/hacky-sacky style before popping it into his hands without bending over.

▪ Newton struck a Jordan Jumpman pose as he laid the football over the goalpost finger-roll style. When he took off, it looked as though he might jam it.

▪ Defensive lineman Byron Cowart went through some hand-fighting exercises with director of skill development Joe Kim.

The Patriots were on the main stage in Foxborough. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

▪ Receiver Jakobi Meyers wore a precautionary red noncontact jersey, though there was no contact during the session. Meyers has been limited for much of the summer.

▪ Long snapper Joe Cardona did his best Bobby Boucher impersonation, handing out water to his teammates during a timeout. Several howled when they looked up and realized it wasn’t a staffer.

▪ Belichick spent the entire practice on the field standing behind the offense. He spent time going over coaching points and chatting with the referees, who were on hand for their second straight practice.

▪ Josh McDaniels called the offense and Jerod Mayo the defense for the Blue team while Jeff Fisch called plays for the offense and Steve Belichick for the defense for the White team.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.