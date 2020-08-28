Game 1 for Celtics-Raptors series set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

In media sessions on Tuesday, Raptors players said they were considering sitting out their game against the Celtics, and the idea gained momentum after that. On Wednesday, the Bucks said they would not play their game against the Magic, and later in the day the Lakers/Blazers and Thunder/Rockets games were postponed, too.

Boston and Toronto were originally scheduled to play Game 1 on Thursday, but the NBA shut down in a unified protest Wednesday following the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin. Play will resume with three games each on Saturday and Sunday.

The Celtics will play Game 1 of their conference semifinals series against the Raptors at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Celtics have held numerous team meetings in Orlando in recent days, both to discuss ways to use their platform to advance social justice causes, and to offer support to each other during these challenging times.

There have also been larger meetings and discussions involving other teams in the bubble, as well as league officials and players association leadership. According to multiple reports, the Lakers and Clippers initially were in favor of halting the season, but the other teams preferred to play, and games will go on.

2020 NBA Playoffs The games will resume after three nights off to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake. Saturday TV 3:30 p.m. Magic vs. Bucks (East First Round | Game 5 | Bucks lead, 3-1) ESPN 6:30 p.m. Thunder vs. Rockets (West First Rd. | Game 5 | Series tied, 2-2) TNT 9 p.m. Trail Blazers vs. Lakers (Game 5 | Lakers lead, 3-1) TNT Sunday TV 1 p.m. Celtics vs. Raptors (East Semifinals | Game 1) ESPN 3:30 p.m. Clippers vs. Mavericks (West First Rd. | Game 6 | Clippers lead, 3-2) ESPN 8:30 p.m. Nuggets vs. Jazz (West First Rd. | Game 6 | Jazz lead, 3-2) TNT SOURCE : NBA

On Friday, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts and NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a joined statement about the Thursday meeting: “We had a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality.”

The statement said the teams and league leadership agreed to work together on various commitments in the coming weeks, including the establishment of a social justice coalition that will be focused on increasing voting access, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Also, in cities where the league franchise owns its arena, team governors will work to convert the facility into a voting location. (Delaware North, chaired by Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs, controls TD Garden.)

Lastly, the statement said that the league, its players, and network partners would work together to create advertising spots that will run during each game to promote the importance of voting, and raise awareness about voting access and opportunity.

“These commitments follow months of close collaboration around designing a safe and healthy environment to restart the NBA season, providing a platform to promote social justice, as well as creating an NBA Foundation focused on economic empowerment in the Black community,” the statement said.

“We look forward to the resumption of the playoffs and continuing to work together — in Orlando and in all NBA team markets — to push for meaningful and sustainable change.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.