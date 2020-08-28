Game 32: Nationals at Red Sox lineups and notes

After deciding not to play Thursday night to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin , the Red Sox return to action at Fenway Park to open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals

Pitching: RHP Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.31 ERA)

RED SOX (10-21): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martin Perez (2-3, 3.45)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Nationals vs. Perez: Suzuki 0-8, Kendrick 3-8, Eaton 4-8, Cabrera 4-7, Turner 0-6, Castro 2-5, Gomes 0-2, Soto 1-2, Harrison 0-3, Taylor 2-2, Robles 0-2, Thames 0-1.

Red Sox vs. Scherzer: Bogaerts 1-8, Bradley Jr. 1-5, Devers 0-3, Martinez 2-7, Moreland 5-17, Peraza 0-6, Pillar 3-6, Plawecki 3-18, Verdugo 2-3.

Advertisement

Stat of the day: Martin Pérez allowed five runs in his first two innings of the season, but has since given up only eight runs in 29⅓ innings pitched (2.45 ERA).

Notes: Pérez has held opponents to a .198 AVG this season (seventh in the American League), including .178 in his last five starts. ... The Sox begin their longest homestand of the season (10 games), which includes three vs. Washington, three vs. Atlanta, and four vs. Toronto. ... Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox in home runs (8) and RBI (21). He has a .528 OBP during his current 14-game on-base streak. ... Alex Verdugo went 0-for-4 Wednesday to end a 14-game hit streak. ... In five starts at Fenway Park, Max Scherzer is 2-2 with a 3.13 ERA. He is 4-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 11 career starts against the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney