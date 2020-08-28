‘I feel like I’m just peaking.’ Greg Vendetti is ready for his shot at a boxing championship belt

“I could tell he wasn’t doing the right thing outside the gym,” Ricciardi said. “If he was anyone else, I wouldn’t have given him another chance. But because he was such a hard worker, I said ’Greg, listen. You gotta find out what is more important in your life.’”

Vendetti, who had been working as a plumber and training on the side, needed a wake-up call. Fortunately, trainer Joe Ricciardi was up to the task.

Greg Vendetti’s boxing career was at a crossroads on St. Patrick’s Day in 2014. After starting off 4-0-1, the Stoneham native dropped two fights in a row, both times against less than impressive competition, with one fighter entering the ring with a 3-13-2 record, and the other making his professional debut.

With that, Ricciardi told his prized pupil to stay away from the gym for three months. Vendetti was eager to return after just one month, but Ricciardi held out. When he finally relented and agreed to work with Vendetti again, he saw a different person.

“It’s been eat, sleep, and breathe boxing,” said Ricciardi. “I knew with his style, that was the only way it was going to work.”

Vendetti went on to win 18 of his next 19 fights to run his record to 22-3-1 with 12 knockouts, and this Saturday, he gets a shot at a title belt when he takes on WBA super welterweight titleholder Erislandy Lara (26-3-3, 15 KOs). The fight will be the main event of a Premier Boxing Champions card that will air on Fox, and will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, which has hosted several cards in recent weeks as boxing attempts to get back on track amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vendetti, who now lives in Wakefield, believes he is ready to face the highly regarded lefthander despite having not had a fight since July, 2019, when he headlined the first boxing event held at Encore Boston and defeated Michael Anderson by unanimous decision. Part of that confidence stems from the fact that he was supposed to headline another Encore Boston card in April, where he would have faced another southpaw. With the card canceled due to the virus, Vendetti has essentially been training to face a lefty since February.

Greg Vendetti, right, defeated Michael Anderson by unanimous decision in July 2019. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I feel great. I can’t think of anything else that I needed to do or could’ve done,” said Vendetti. “I’m as ready as I can be. This is it. I’m really excited to just see what I can do and to be tested to the highest level of the sport, so I’m really excited.”

Vendetti has been on an impressive run, but it doesn’t quite explain how he went from fighting at Encore Boston to getting a chance at a world title on national television in Los Angeles.

“He was disappointed when his last fight got canceled, but I told him to stay in the gym and keep working out,” said his manager, Artie DePinho. “If an opportunity comes up, you don’t want to pass it up because you’re not in shape.”

DePinho put the word out to Ken Casey and Sean Sullivan of Murphys Boxing, who serve as Vendetti’s promoters, that they would be interested in any fights that come along. Lara, who at 37 has not fought since August, 2019, was also looking to get back into the ring after a long layoff, and the folks from PBC reached out to Murphys about Vendetti.

Murphys Boxing had put on the first two cards to be held at Encore Boston last summer. They were scheduled to have a card at the House of Blues the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day, but had to scrap it two days before the event as the virus spread. They were also behind an April card at Encore Boston that had to be canceled. With Boston not serving as a viable option, they have been looking to get their fighters on cards across the country.

“We randomly touch base with all of these other promotions. We have a good working relationship with Golden Boy, Top Rank, and PBC,” said Sullivan. “So we’ve been pretty lucky that we’re able to keep our boxers busy.”

The task for Vendetti will not be an easy one. Lara’s three losses were all by decision to upper echelon opponents, including split decision losses to Canelo Alvarez and Jarrett Hurd. But Vendetti thinks he might be catching the champ at the right time.

“I feel like I’m just peaking at this moment,” said Vendetti. “I feel Lara, he’s on kind of a downturn. He’s 37, a little long in the tooth. He’s had his big fights, he’s made his money. There’s a lack of motivation maybe. His last three fights weren’t great.”

Boxing pundits do not agree with his assessment of Lara’s skills, and look at Vendetti as a significant underdog. But that does not concern him.

“When you get these kind of shots, you’ve got to take them,” said Vendetti. “What else are you doing here? You got to go for it. I don’t want to hang around and make a couple of bucks. I want to be the best that I can be.”

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney