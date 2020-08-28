Kyle Dugger embraces learning from coaches and teammates in first Patriots training camp

The Patriots made rookie defensive back Kyle Dugger available to the media Friday afternoon, and the team’s top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was quick to credit his coaches and teammates as he tries to make the transition to the NFL in this unusual preseason.
Having played deep in the defensive backfield at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger is spending more time closer to the line of scrimmage and was asked how he feels about the adjustment.
“I feel very good being coached up by my coaches as well as my teammates,” said Dugger, who was taken in the second round with the 37th overall pick in May. “The veterans in the room have been huge in helping me understand the box.”
Advertisement
Dugger said it was a great feeling when he first stepped on the practice field, calling it “a real blessing,” but he does not let that distract him from the work he has to do to get ready for the season.
“I realize that I’m here to do a job, and that’s help this team however I can,” he said. “As soon as that whistle blows I’m locked right in and focused on what I have to do.”
After impressing onlookers early on in camp. Dugger had been limited in recent days
“Not be able to get out there and help the team, and grow with them, and kind of develop with them and be involved is the frustrating thing,” said Dugger.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney