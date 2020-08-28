Kyle Dugger embraces learning from coaches and teammates in first Patriots training camp

The Patriots made rookie defensive back Kyle Dugger available to the media Friday afternoon, and the team’s top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was quick to credit his coaches and teammates as he tries to make the transition to the NFL in this unusual preseason.

Having played deep in the defensive backfield at Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger is spending more time closer to the line of scrimmage and was asked how he feels about the adjustment.

“I feel very good being coached up by my coaches as well as my teammates,” said Dugger, who was taken in the second round with the 37th overall pick in May. “The veterans in the room have been huge in helping me understand the box.”