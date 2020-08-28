Martin Perez roughed up as Red Sox drop series opener to Nationals

The Red Sox and Washington Nationals represent the last two World Series winners, but the product on the field, and their respective records, make it feel like those two triumphs were ages ago. But there’s one distinct difference: the Nationals still have Max Scherzer to trot out every five days while the Sox are left with Nate Eovaldi and Martin Perez as their Nos. 1 and 2 starters.

The two teams playing Friday night at Fenway Park were a lot worse than recent history suggested, and frankly, not what was predicted heading into the 2020 season.

Perez took a pounding in the 10-2 loss to the Nationals. The Sox are now 10-22, their worst start to a season through 32 games since 1932.

After working two scoreless innings, Perez got pounded for five runs in the top of the third, the second time the Nationals saw him through the order. After a double and single put runners on second and third with one out, Trea Turner doubled to left to drive in both. Juan Soto then unleashed his ninth homer of the season, swinging at a 3-0 changeup left up and in the zone to put the Nationals ahead, 4-0.

It wouldn’t be the only home run Perez allowed that inning. He fell behind 3-1 in the count to Howie Kendrick, who went with a changeup in a hitter’s count and stroked it to left-center, extending the Nationals lead to 5-0. Perez allowed another run in the fourth before manager Ron Roenicke went to reliever Robert Stock in the fifth.

The Sox, meanwhile, had a tough task on their hands facing Max Scherzer. The Cy Young winner was dominant in his six innings of work, striking out 11 in that span without walking a batter. The Red Sox managed only a two-out RBI double by Rafael Devers in the bottom of the third against Scherzer.

Out of the 37 swings on his fastball-cutter mix, Scherzer generated 14 swings and misses. He elicited 21 whiffs combined on the evening. Perez, meanwhile, had just 7 whiffs.

The Sox have allowed seven-plus runs in each of their last three games, a total of 26 in all. Stock yielded a run in the sixth on a Michael Taylor single on which shortstop Xander Bogaerts made a nice diving play. Originally, Taylor was called out at first, but the play was overturned. The Nationals piled on three more runs against Jeffrey Springs in the eighth, on Josh Harrison’s solo shot followed by Turner’s two-run double.

Kevin Pillar had an RBI single for the Red Sox in the ninth.

