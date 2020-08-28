NBA to resume Saturday with new goals, including creating polling places at local arenas

NBA players have been searching for more ways to contribute to the fight against systemic racism beyond messages on the backs of their jerseys and in media availabilities, leading to a stoppage in play on Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts and commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement outlining how the players and the league intend to work together as games resume.

As part of the agreement to restart play on Saturday, the two parties outlined three commitments: