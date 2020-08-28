NFL close on COVID testing with rapid results

Gayle Benson , 73, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans, tested positive for COVID-19 but has not been hospitalized and has continued to work from home, a spokesman. “She is progressing well and improving daily,” Greg Bensel , vice president of communications and broadcasting for both franchises, said in a text message.

The NFL is close to completing an updated coronavirus testing protocol for the regular season, as part of discussions with the players’ union, that could include tests with rapid results to provide players with final clearance to participate in games, the league’s chief medical officer said Friday. “I think that it is very likely that you will see us using some of those rapidly available tests getting closer to game time to make sure that we continue the flow of information,” Allen Sills said during a video conference with Washington Post reporters and editors. Sills did not specify how long before a game the rapid-result testing might take place or that it necessarily would occur on game day. Sills said that the NFL is prepared to shut down teams if that becomes necessary during the season because of any actual or potential outbreaks.

Auto racing

Wallace defends NASAR decision to race

NASCAR drivers do not plan to skip Saturday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway to raise awareness of social and racial injustices. Bubba Wallace, the only full-time Black driver in the elite Cup Series, said that decision should not be interpreted as “turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation.” Wallace, 26, has been a leader in pushing NASCAR for more diversity and its recent ban on the Confederate flag at race tracks. His activism since George Floyd died while in police custody in Minnesota has made him a spokesperson of sorts for his peers on social issues, and he was the first driver to address any action potentially planned at Daytona. “I hope you all understand that by us continuing to race this weekend, DOES NOT mean we are stepping down and turning away from the dark and evil acts that have taken over our nation,” Wallace tweeted.

NHL

League investigating ex-Panthers GM for alleged racial comments

The NHL is investigating whether former Florida Panthers general manager Dale Tallon made racially insensitive comments during the team’s two-week stay in the playoff hub city of Toronto. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the investigation. In an e-mail, Daly did not provide any details of the allegations.

Tennis

After pushing for racial justice, Osaka advances to finals

The two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka returned to the court after bringing the push for racial justice to the forefront on the tennis tour, and she advanced to the finals of the Western & Southern Open with a straight-set victory. After a one-day break in the tournament prompted by her decision to speak out, Osaka reached her first Western & Southern title match by gritting out a 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory over Elise Mertens.





Horse racing

Country House’s 2019 Derby win upheld

A federal appeals court upheld the decision by Churchill Downs stewards that made Country House the winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby. The US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati affirmed a US District Court decision to dismiss a lawsuit by Gary and Mary West, who own Maximum Security. Their horse crossed the finish line first in last year’s Derby but was disqualified for interference. Runner-up Country House was declared the winner. This year’s Derby is Sept. 5 after being rescheduled because of the coronavirus pandemic … Jim Hannon, the voice of New England racing for almost 40 years, died. He was 92.

Colleges

Big Ten now considering staging football season

Big Ten coaches, athletic directors and medical personnel are working on multiple plans for staging a football season — including one that would have the league kicking off as soon as Thanksgiving weekend. The conference is in the early stages of a complicated process that also involves broadcast partners and possible neutral site venues, a person with direct knowledge of the conference’s discussions said. The Big Ten announced Aug. 11 it was postponing its fall football season because of concerns about playing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pac-12 and some smaller conferences soon followed suit … Seven members of the Kansas State football team tested positive for COVID-19 in the first outbreak since the Wildcats convened for summer workouts in June. The Wildcats will continue to practice for the season-opener Sept. 12 against Arkansas State … Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse and led the program to its lone national title in 1997, died Thursday night. He was 85.







