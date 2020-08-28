Oakland, Houston become 11th MLB game not played in protest

Astros manager Dusty Baker and Athletics manager Bob Melvin met with the umpires at home plate several minutes before the scheduled first pitch at 8:10 p.m. local time. Oakland starter Chris Bassitt appeared to be going through his pregame routine, ramping up to pitching in the visitor’s bullpen but abruptly stopped warming up about 15 minutes before the scheduled first pitch.

The Oakland Athletics and Houston Astros chose not to play their series opener Friday night, opting out on Jackie Robinson Day, and becoming the 11th Major League Baseball game postponed in protest of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. walked to the right field bullpen with an orange glove and ball, but only sat on a bench and never warmed up before heading back to the dugout shortly after the national anthem.

The host Astros took the field, but all players on both teams soon came out of their dugouts. After a moment of silence, Oakland’s Marcus Semien and Houston’s Martin Maldonado each laid one of their team’s jerseys — adorned with just Robinson’s No. 42 on the back — in a batter’s box, then placed a “Black Lives Matter” T-shirt over home plate, as the Mets and Miami Marlins did in refusing to play their game Thursday night in New York.

All players, managers, and coaches were wearing No. 42, the jersey number Robinson wore when he broke the major league color barrier in 1947.

“The simple fact that we’re having this conversation means a lot,” Houston’s Michael Brantley told reporters afterward, flanked by teammate Josh Reddick. “We’re trying to make change.”

Houston’s scheduled game Wednesday was not played due to the approaching Hurricane Laura, which caused significant damage in the Houston area, though the city proper was spared a direct hit. The Astros had a scheduled off day Thursday, when Oakland chose not to play its series finale in Texas, one of seven MLB games postponed that night in response to Blake’s shooting on Sunday.

No makeup date was immediately announced.