While celebrating Jackie Robinson, Red Sox recognize need for greater commitment to diversity

And with that rescheduling, the game honored Robinson — not just a pioneer, but also a lifelong crusader for social justice and civil rights — at a time when the sports world is engaged in nearly unprecedented protests in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

With the season’s start delayed for months by the COVID-19 pandemic, the commemoration of the Hall of Famer was moved from April 15 this year – the anniversary of when he broke baseball’s color barrier with his big league debut in 1947. Instead, the league honored Robinson’s legacy on Aug. 28, the anniversary of his meeting with Dodgers GM Branch Rickey that set in motion his signing in 1945.

Jackie Robinson Day became an annual staple of Major League Baseball’s calendar in 2004, but it’s safe to say that the circumstances for its observance in 2020 were unprecedented.

Following the lead of the NBA, MLB players elected to cancel 10 games on Wednesday and Thursday — including the scheduled Red Sox-Blue Jays contest on Thursday — to protest Blake’s shooting and shed light on systemic racism. On Friday, as the sport celebrated Robinson, the Red Sox suggested that the commitment to fight racism needed to extend beyond the previous day’s cancellations.

“I think now is also a really good time to kind of get beyond the short, kind of kids book version of Jackie Robinson’s story and recognize his story was not just about breaking a color line in baseball. It was also about very strong, very passionate, very uncompromising stances on some of these issues that are unfortunately still with us today,” said Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. “The events unfortunately in this country have done a lot to shine a light on that. We need to make sure if we’re upholding the legacy of Jackie Robinson that we don’t run from those things that may not fit neatly on the pages of a children’s book.”

On Friday, Bloom and Red Sox president/CEO Sam Kennedy spoke about the team’s social justice initiatives at large as well as efforts to increase the Black community’s involvement in the sport. Just 7.8 percent of players on big league Opening Day rosters were Black — near a low-point since the early years of baseball’s integration.

At a time when Jackie Bradley Jr. is the only Black player on the Red Sox, Kennedy suggested that the sport in general and the Sox in particular have to do a better job of drawing in and developing a broader player pool.

“It is uncomfortable and it’s not OK. The numbers have dwindled since the ’80s and ’90s with respect to African-American Major League Baseball players. That has to change,” said Kennedy. “I think back to when [the current Red Sox ownership group] arrived here in 2001, the winter of ’01/02, one of the things that plagued us of course was we hadn’t won a World Series championship. I think the Red Sox were held back, kept back, from winning, largely because we were not a diverse organization on the field.

“I think back to the ’04 team and the ’07 team and the ’13 team and the ’18 team and the diversity within those rosters,” he added. “That’s where we need to get to as an organization. The more diverse we are on the field and off the field, the better.”

Moreover, the game features a lack of diversity both among its managerial pool and its heads of baseball operations. While the Sox have created programs such as the David Ortiz Fellowship to increase racial and gender diversity in front offices, they recognize such efforts as nothing more than a starting point.

“If you’re sitting in a chair like I’m sitting in and you think that your circumstances, that where you were born, what you look like, the opportunities you’ve had in life, if you think that didn’t have something to do with where you’ve gotten to, then you’re probably just not paying attention,” said Bloom. “We need to make sure we’re being deliberate and we’re being explicit about creating those pathways for people who, for a variety of reasons, might not have the same opportunities that someone like me got to have. I think we’ve made good strides in that direction as an industry but it’s something we need to do more of.”

The Red Sox have erected Black Lives Matter signage both inside and outside Fenway Park this season. Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox





