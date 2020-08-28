fb-pixel;

Photos: Scenes from the 2020 March on Washington

Demonstrators are gathering to protest police violence and mark the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

Updated August 28, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Laurie Bey (2nd L), whose son Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by Kansas City police in 2019, stood with Merlon Ragland, Cameron's aunt, as demonstrators gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality.JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
People gathered during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial.Pool/Getty
Shontina Kuykendoll of Dallas arrived for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial.JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
People gathered during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial.Pool/Getty
Demonstrators gathered for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks."MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators arrived for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality.JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Family members of Ronald Greene listened to speakers during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest.MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators arrived for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality.JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators gathered near the Lincoln Memorial as final preparations are made for the March on Washington.
Demonstrators gathered near the Lincoln Memorial as final preparations are made for the March on Washington.Olivier DOULIERY/Associated Press