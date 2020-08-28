Photos: Scenes from the 2020 March on Washington

Photos: Scenes from the 2020 March on WashingtonDemonstrators are gathering to protest police violence and mark the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.Updated August 28, 2020, 11 minutes agoEmail to a Friend Share on Facebook Share on TwitterPrint this Article View CommentsLaurie Bey (2nd L), whose son Cameron Lamb was shot and killed by Kansas City police in 2019, stood with Merlon Ragland, Cameron's aunt, as demonstrators gathered at the Lincoln Memorial for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality.JONATHAN ERNST/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople gathered during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial.Pool/GettyShontina Kuykendoll of Dallas arrived for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, at the Lincoln Memorial.JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesPeople gathered during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial.Pool/GettyDemonstrators gathered for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks."MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesDemonstrators arrived for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality.JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesFamily members of Ronald Greene listened to speakers during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest.MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesDemonstrators arrived for the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality.JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesDemonstrators gathered near the Lincoln Memorial as final preparations are made for the March on Washington.Olivier DOULIERY/Associated Press