Brookline man donates laptops to Maine high school

Whalen, an owner of City Realty Group, last week donated 14 Chromebooks to immigrant students going into their senior year at the high school in south Central Maine.

When school opens next month in Auburn, Maine, some seniors at Edward Little High School will power up laptops purchased for them by Stephen Whalen, a proud alumnus and Brookline businessman.

He said he felt “embarrassed” to read in the Boston Globe Magazine last year that some immigrant students experienced racism and discrimination in the hallways of his alma mater.

“I felt like my town was better than that,” said Whalen, who graduated from school in 1988.

After reading the article, Whalen decided to take action. He reached out to Auburn school officials, and Maine Community Integration, an immigrant advocacy group to find out how he could help.

“I really wanted to show those kids that, ’Hey, there’s some people out there that are in your corner and rooting for you, and appreciate diversity,’” he said in a telephone interview.

The gift was made through City Kids, a nonprofit arm of City Realty that provides educational resources to inner-city schools.

On Aug. 21, returned to his alma mater to hand a laptop to each student. Everyone wore masks and the presentation was made outdoors on the school’s track.

“Right now, in the Covid lockdown, kids are working remotely, or going to school remotely, and a lot of them don’t have [a] computer at home, or they have, you know, not the greatest one,” Whalen said. “So I thought that would be appropriate, you know, given the time [and] the era that we’re living in, to help them on their journey.”

Auburn school officials did not respond to a request for comment. According to the district’s website, schools are set to reopen on Sept. 14 with both a hybrid and all-remote available to families.

Whalen, he said he’s hoping to be able to continue helping Edward Little students.

“I got a bunch of their stories and their ideas about what they’re going to be doing and [I’m] really excited for them to start on their journeys and careers.”

He’s already planning a second donation next year.

“Hopefully we can do it without masks,” Whalen said.



















































