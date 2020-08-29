Lawrence man arrested on drug-trafficking charges after month-long investigation

In July, State Police investigators targeted two suspects who were believed to have distributed fentanyl and cocaine in Fall River, Procopio said. Baez-Lara was not one of those initial suspects, he said.

Jose Baez-Lara, 32, of Lawrence was arrested in an Applebee’s parking lot after investigators learned about his alleged dealings while conducting an investigation in Fall River, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

A Lawrence man was arrested on drug trafficking charges Thursday night after authorities seized 2.5 kilograms — more than 5 1/2 pounds — of suspected fentanyl following a month-long investigation starting in Fall River, State Police said.

During the investigation, which included “a series of controlled purchases” of fentanyl from the two suspects, troopers obtained search warrants for a Fall River apartment and two cars, the statement said.

Along with Fall River officers, troopers began surveillance on the Liberty Street apartment Thursday morning, Procopio said. Shortly before 9 a.m., the surveillance teams saw two people leave the apartment and drive away in a Chevrolet Malibu, which investigators followed and stopped.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the Malibu and found a backpack containing $11,600, which was seized “as suspected proceeds of illicit drug sales,” the statement said.

Investigators also searched a Cadillac Escalade parked at the apartment, which led to the seizure of eight bricks of suspected fentanyl and two plastic bags containing suspected fentanyl, totaling more than 950 grams, Procopio said. Authorities also found a revolver-style firearm and ammunition; a pill bottle containing blue pills which were stamped “M30”; and a purse containing plastic bags, a digital scale, and a knife.

During the searches, authorities developed information that identified a Lawrence-based supplier of the drugs that were seized in Fall River, Procopio said. Investigators arranged for a Thursday night delivery of fentanyl from the supplier to an Applebee’s in the city and set up surveillance.

Around 9:15 p.m., the surveillance teams, which included Brockton police officers, saw a Honda CRV pull into the restaurant parking lot, the statement said. Police officers approached the car and arrested Baez-Lara, the lone occupant.

Authorities seized a gift bag on the front seat of the car, which contained a shoe box filled with 15 “block-shaped packages” of suspected fentanyl that weighed about 1,534 grams, the statement said.

Baez-Lara is facing charges including narcotics trafficking, Procopio said.

Both people involved with the motor vehicle stop earlier in the day are also facing drug charges, Procopio said. No further information on the suspects was released.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.