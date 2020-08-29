Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 breakout at Sanford church

“Anyone who attended services at Calvary Baptist Church from August 9 through August 23 or attended the church’s Vacation Bible School from August 10 through August 14 was potentially exposed,” officials said.

Health officials are investigating the outbreak among people affiliated with the Calvary Baptist Church, according to the statement released Saturday.

A church in Sanford, Maine, is the latest scene of a COVID-19 outbreak in that state with at least five confirmed cases, according to a statement by Maine Center for Disease Control.

An investigation is underway to determine the extent of possible links to other outbreaks in York and Penobscot counties, officials said.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah confirmed during a Tuesday press conference that a member of the church officiated a wedding in Millinocket on Aug. 7.

The wedding has been linked to an outbreak that has sickened at least 123 people and killed one, the Associated Press reported Saturday.





The wedding has also been connected to coronavirus clusters at a nursing home -- Maplecrest Rehabilitation & Living Center in Madison, Maine -- and the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine.

Health officials warn people attending Calvary Baptist Church that exposure to COVID-19 is still possible and individuals should monitor for symptoms of the disease, which include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches.

Messages left with the Calvary Baptist Church and the Maine CDC were not immediately returned.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.