Man at Trump NH rally tells Boston news crew ‘someone’s gonna bomb you’

The video, posted in a tweet by Channel 7 WHDH reporter Alex DiPrato, was later removed but copies of the footage continue to circulate online.

A man attending President Trump’s campaign rally Friday in New Hampshire told a group of television journalists that “someone’s going to bomb you, it might even be tonight” after calling them liars, according to a video shared on Twitter by one of the journalists.

New Hampshire State Police on Saturday said in a statement they and the Londonderry Police Department are “looking into the matter.” The rally was held at Pro Star Aviation at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in Londonderry, N.H.

The video on Twitter had gathered more than one million views before DiPrato removed it from his account.

“This man approached us the first time outside the Trump rally, left, then came back a second time while ‘Macho Man’ was playing. #machoman,” DiPrato wrote in the post.

The man, who is seen in a white shirt and sunglasses, is seen walking up to DiPrato as he stood in front of the camera. It did not appear the crew was filming a report, but the man can be heard asking DiPrato, “Did you see what happened to Rand Paul last night? How’d you like that to happen to you?”

DiPrato didn’t seem to respond, but the man may have been referring to the protests faced by Sen. Rand Paul as he left the White House early Friday morning following the Republican National Convention.

DiPrato then steps out of the frame but the man is seen as he continues to speak.

“We’re Americans, too. Our lives matter, don’t we? Even though we’re white?” he said. “How do you sleep at night when you lie to people?”

The man continued to berate the news team with vulgarities and name calling. Later in the clip, just under two minutes long, the man steps out of the frame and can be heard off-camera saying “what comes around goes around.”

“You [expletive] are going to pay,” he said. “Someone’s gonna bomb you, it might even be tonight.”

DiPrato continued reporting from the rally, ending the night with a tweet showing Air Force One taking off from the airport.





