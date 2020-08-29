New England news in brief

Confirmed great white shark sightings temporarily closed the water to swimmers at Race Point Beach in Provincetown and Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon, officials said. A shark was reported near Newcomb Hollow at 12:43 p.m., according to a sighting on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app. Swimmers were allowed back in the water at 1:36 p.m., officials said. A shark was spotted near Race Point Beach at 12:15 p.m., according to the Cape Cod National Sea Shore. Only activities on the beach were allowed for an hour after the sighting. The water at Race Point Beach was also closed to swimmers for an hour Friday after a great white shark was seen there shortly before 1 p.m., according to the shark sighting app.

BOURNE

National Guard proposes machine gun range

Plans are underway to build a machine gun range at a Cape Cod base used for training by the Massachusetts Army National Guard. The proposal for Camp Edwards at Joint Base Cape Cod, the first of its kind in the state, is contained in a 100-page environmental assessment prepared for the Guard and an accompanying draft finding that says the project would have no significant impacts, the Cape Cod Times reports. Most of the noise from the range would be contained on the base, but some noise could affect “multiple neighborhoods as well as an elementary school” located to the east of the range, according to a report done as part of the assessment. The National Guard is currently accepting written comments from the public on the proposal. Such training currently has to be done at a camp in Vermont which is about 270 miles away. “Camp Edwards’ primary mission is to prepare soldiers for combat missions overseas as well as missions to serve and protect the homeland stateside,” the assessment says. “As Camp Edwards serves as the primary training site for Massachusetts, the proposed action is also needed to ensure the continued and long-term viability of Camp Edwards as a training center.” (AP)





WESTERLY, R.I.

Lighthouse ownership up for grabs

One of the town’s most recognizable landmarks is available for any qualified organization willing to take care of it. The US Coast Guard wrote to the state Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission this month to inform it that the Watch Hill Lighthouse was in “excess to the needs of the Coast Guard” and was posted for transfer to the federal General Services Administration, The Sun of Westerly reports. Under provisions of the federal lighthouse act, the National Park Service will provide applications to interested parties and review and evaluate the applications. If a transfer of ownership is approved, the new owner will be required to maintain the lighthouse in accordance with federal standards. The 45-foot-tall lighthouse currently at the site dates to 1856, but the property’s role as a beacon for ships dates to 1745. The lighthouse was automated in 1986 and leased to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association. (AP)





NEW HAVEN

Weather service confirms tornado touched down

National Weather Service teams have confirmed that a tornado touched down in southern Connecticut and uprooted and snapped trees during Thursday’s storms that caused power outages for tens of thousands of residents. Hundreds of crews have been repairing the damage in New Haven County, where hundreds of homes and businesses lost power. Governor Ned Lamont had declared a state of emergency in Connecticut, where over 50,000 homes lost power in the storm. A National Weather Service survey team says a tornado that reached maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour first touched down in a forested area in Bethany, snapping hardwood trees and damaging the roofs of several homes as it moved toward Lake Bethany. The tornado picked up intensity as it tore apart the roof of a two-story building near Hamden Town Hall and reached maximum strength in North Haven. (AP)