Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford to speak at virtual gala for Boston archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Boston will hold this year’s Celebration of the Priesthood online next month with retired General Joseph Dunford Jr., a Quincy native and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the guest speaker.

Now in its 12th year, the gala honors the work of priests and raises money for the Clergy Health and Retirement Trust. The event, which has drawn as many as 1,600 guests, is usually held at the Seaport World Trade Center in South Boston.

But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the fund-raiser online.