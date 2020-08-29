Retired Gen. Joseph Dunford to speak at virtual gala for Boston archdiocese

The Archdiocese of Boston will hold this year’s Celebration of the Priesthood online next month with retired General Joseph Dunford Jr., a Quincy native and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the guest speaker.
Now in its 12th year, the gala honors the work of priests and raises money for the Clergy Health and Retirement Trust. The event, which has drawn as many as 1,600 guests, is usually held at the Seaport World Trade Center in South Boston.
But this year, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the fund-raiser online.
“The event has traditionally been our largest event and one of the largest private events in the Seaport when held in person,” Terrence Donilon, a spokesman for the archdiocese, said in an e-mail
“Mission: Possible” is the theme of the virtual gala that will be held on Sept. 29, 7 p.m. It is available for viewing on YouTube, Facebook, or on CatholicTV. Free registration is available on the event’s website 2020cop.org.
Dunford was appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 2015 by President Obama and continued serving under President Trump until he retired last year.
“We anticipate an excellent turnout for the virtual event and we are so grateful to General Dunford for agreeing to participate,” Donilon wrote.
