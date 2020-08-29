Sales tax holiday seen as crucial in bringing customers back into stores

Slammed by the pandemic that forced most businesses to close for months, Massachusetts retailers have been slowly reopening over the summer, while implementing measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19, under a phased restart of the state’s economy.

“This is going to be a step-by-step process, getting consumers back into the stores, making sure they understand they can be safe,” Hurst said in a phone interview Saturday.

This weekend’s state sales tax holiday is crucial to retailers hoping to draw customers back into their stores, said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.

Expectations on sales are lower this year compared to previous sales tax holidays, Hurst said. But he anticipates this will be the best weekend for retailers since February when the “twin crises” of the coronavirus pandemic and economic downturn began, he said.

The state’s annual sales tax holiday allows customers to buy products, such as televisions, grills, and kitchen appliances, that cost under $2,500 without paying the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax. Some items, including meals, alcoholic beverages, and marijuana products, are still subject to taxes, according to the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker promoted the weekend’s sales tax holiday and importance of shopping at local businesses during a press conference at Wheelworks bicycle shop in Belmont.

Small businesses employ about half of the state’s workforce, and many of their employees live in the communities they work in, Baker said.

“A tax break is always good for the taxpayers, obviously, but this year in particular we really want everybody to think about taking advantage of the chance that this provides for you to go shop... in your locally owned, locally operated businesses in your community,” Baker said.

Baker used the sales tax holiday to kick off the administration’s “My Local MA” campaign to promote local businesses through December.

Hurst said consumers are still being very careful because of the coronavirus and over the past several months, many have increasingly turned to doing business with online retailers.

As businesses reopened, much of their messaging and advertising has focused on promoting options like curbside service and visiting stores by appointment only, he said. That outreach has included an emphasis on safety, like requirements for wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Shopping at local businesses has a significant impact on the state’s economy and workers’ livelihoods, he said.

“All these things are going to be efforts to tell the consumer that, number one, they can be safe, and number two, they present 70 percent of the economy,” Hurst said. “They need to shop like jobs depend on it, because they do.”

Hurst said retailers association would survey members to review how much business they had this weekend. The sales tax holiday comes as retailers prepare for back-to-school shopping and fall fashions. On the heels of that will be the holiday shopping season and small business Saturday in November, Hurst said.

“A significant amount of the retail world sales fall into those last four months of the year,” Hurst said.