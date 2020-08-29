Shark sightings temporarily close two Cape Cod beaches to swimmers Saturday

Confirmed great white shark sightings temporarily closed the water to swimmers at Race Point Beach in Provincetown and Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon, officials said.

A shark was reported near Newcomb Hollow at 12:43 p.m., according to a sighting on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app.

Swimmers were allowed back in the water at 1:36 p.m., officials said.