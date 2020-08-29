Shark sightings temporarily close two Cape Cod beaches to swimmers Saturday

Confirmed great white shark sightings temporarily closed the water to swimmers at Race Point Beach in Provincetown and Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon, officials said.
A shark was reported near Newcomb Hollow at 12:43 p.m., according to a sighting on the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s shark sighting app.
Swimmers were allowed back in the water at 1:36 p.m., officials said.
A shark was spotted near Race Point Beach at 12:15 p.m., according to the Cape Cod National Sea Shore. Only activities on the beach were allowed for an hour after the sighting.
The water at Race Point Beach was also closed to swimmers for an hour Friday after a great white shark was seen there shortly before 1 p.m., according to the shark sighting app.
