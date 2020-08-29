Diving deep into Markey’s climate record

However, Wirzbicki pits two failed approaches (nuclear energy and coal) against each other and claims that if only we had we chosen the least bad — and if Markey had been on the side of the least bad at the time — then the climate crisis would never have started. This is absurd.

Thank you for Alan Wirzbicki’s Aug. 27 op-ed “The climate case against Ed Markey,” which provides some history around the early debates about what to do in response to scientific warnings about worsening climate change.

Why take senator to task when argument hinges on two failed energy choices?

The real failure at the time was putting faith in government to pick winners and losers. Should the US government commit to nuclear power or coal as the path forward to meeting the county’s electric generation needs?

Advertisement

What about energy efficiency? What about conservation? What about increased research and development into more efficient wind, solar, heat pumps, or geothermal?

In contrast, at the same time the debate over the false choice of coal or nuclear was raging in the halls of Congress, David Wilson, a professor at MIT, was promoting an idea that would have brought the full weight of America’s free-market economy to bear on the discovery of the most efficient means of avoiding the coming climate catastrophe in all its complexity. That solution was a revenue-neutral carbon fee.

Wilson’s idea lives on today in Congress as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bill with 82 cosponsors, 81 Democratic and 1 Republican, but no significant coverage, promotion, or endorsement by the Globe.

Gary Rucinski

Co-leader

Citizens’ Climate Lobby, Boston chapter

Newton





Markey was right to fight nuclear power

Alan Wirzbicki apparently read only the missives of pronuclear MIT nuclear engineers, not those of the thousands of biologists, ecologists, and environmental management workers who understood both the dangers of nuclear power to the world’s marine and aquatic ecosystems and the massive environmental and potential health impacts of uranium mining and nuclear waste. Markey did his due diligence on these issues.

Advertisement

The nuclear power plant accidents at Chernobyl and Three Mile Island were harbingers of what could happen if we went full bore for nuclear power. Once promoted as inexpensive and dependable power, nuclear plants have had extensive reliability issues. Despite decades of efforts, the world still lacks proper long-term nuclear waste management.

The potential for long-term damage to freshwater and coastal ocean environments from the heated cooling effluent of nuclear power plants has been well documented. Jacques Cousteau worried, correctly, about the millions of gallons per day of seawater used to cool nuclear power plants and the billions of plankton of young marine life essentially cooked in an effort to keep the plants from overheating.

I worked on the Pilgrim ll nuclear power plant case, where impacts of heated effluent on regional populations of seaweeds and bivalve mollusks were of particular concern. Heated effluent from the Oyster Creek nuclear plant in Forked River, N.J., allowed wood-destroying shipworms to infest and destroy docks, pilings, and piers. These “termites of the sea” were flourishing in midwinter in the warm waters caused by the nearby nuclear power plant.

What if we had put the engineering and money spent on nuclear power into increased efficiency and wind, solar, and ocean wave power instead? We have finally done that, but decades were lost.

Markey was a lone voice in the environmental wilderness overpowered by the energy industry and its lobbying money.

Advertisement

George Buckley

Arlington

The writer is an environmental consultant.





Reserve your ire for the energy industry

As someone who has worked to change this nation’s profligate waste of energy, both as an activist and as a state legislator who sponsored many bills promoting energy efficiency and renewable energy, I would counter Alan Wirzbicki’s argument by noting that the utilities fought energy efficiency and renewables strenuously.

Even after the concepts were accepted by legislatures, it was with watered down versions of laws agreeable to the utilities who continued to minimize their participation and investment. The scale of investment necessary to replace coal and nuclear with efficiency and renewable energy was never even approached in this country, and it continues to be kept in check, thanks to Republican climate change deniers and their capitulation to fossil-fuel and nuclear industries.

Even so, efficiency and renewables flattened the load growth in states where it was accepted. President Jimmy Carter had us on the right path, but Ronald Reagan took the solar panels off the White House to show his support for fossil fuels and nuclear, whose industry still has no place to store its waste.

So long will nuclear waste remain toxic that it has been suggested that we would need a sacred priesthood to remind people over thousands of years to keep away from the onsite storage containers that will surely crumble into bits if not restored and replaced every hundred years or so.

Advertisement

Matthew Patrick

Falmouth

The writer is a former state representative.





Markey has pushed regulatory agency to do its job

The author of “The climate case against Ed Markey,” in trying to skewer Markey’s environmental record, failed to note that Massachusetts’ high-tech economy is powered by one of the cleanest energy mixes in the nation while siting no nuclear power plants in the Commonwealth. Senator Markey has shown leadership by forcing the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to do its job and regulate the nuclear industry — a reason that the dangerous Pilgrim Power Plant is now closed.

Benjamin Pignatelli

Chair

Sierra Club, Massachusetts chapter

Boston

The Massachusetts chapter of the Sierra Club has endorsed Markey in the Senate primary.





Stunning timing for such a blistering critique

As a native Bostonian who now lives in California, I read the Globe daily but don’t have a dog in the fight between Edward J. Markey and Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III for Markey’s Senate seat. I was therefore stunned to see the blistering critique from Alan Wirzbicki, complete with a truly inflammatory image, five days before the primary.

Wirzbicki cherry-picked comments and strongly suggested that Markey, alone, somehow could have prevented climate change by endorsing nuclear power 43 years ago.

He asserts that “bad publicity” related to “the nonfatal Three Mile Island” accident, and public confusion of nuclear power with nuclear weapons, contributed to the demise of the nuclear power industry in the 1980s. To paint Markey with this outcome ignores a large swath of history, including the meltdown at Chernobyl and public discussion that included many concerned scientists.

Advertisement

Globe readers deserve better.

Michael D. Stone

Rancho Mirage, Calif.