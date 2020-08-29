fb-pixel;
Bruins lose again, face elimination Monday

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated August 29, 2020, 57 minutes ago
Ondrej Palat opened the scoring for the Lightning in the first peiod.Cole Burston/Associated Press

The comeback stopped short, and the Bruins are on the brink.

Lacking discipline and panache, Boston suffered a 3-1 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon in Game 4 of this second-round series, and now stands 60 minutes from the offseason.

Jake DeBrusk scored the only goal for the Bruins, but there were no furious final few minutes after that third-period tally.

Game 5 is at 7 p.m. on Monday. It could be their last stand.

