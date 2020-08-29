Early offense, more stellar bullpen work as Red Sox top Washington

The last of the six, closer Matt Barnes, walked Kurt Suzuki with one out, but struck out former teammate Brock Holt — making his Washington debut as a pinch hitter — and elicited a Marcus Thames groundout to second that ended it. The Sox (11-22) will go for the series win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Chris Mazza, a forced recall for Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals, recorded just seven outs, but the Red Sox won, 5-3, when the bats delivered an early lead and six relievers combined to hold the world champions scoreless for the final 6⅔ innings.

The Red Sox have talked all season about piecing together the rotation. Hours after Nate Eovaldi went on the injured list, forcing him out of a game he was at one point in line to start, they did just that. And won anyway.

Five of Boston’s nine hits went for extra bases, including two each from Xander Bogaerts and Kevin Pillar. The Red Sox jumped to a 3-0 lead when Bogaerts belted an eye-level, 89-m.p.h., four-seam fastball from Nationals starter Anibal Sanchez (1-4) for his seventh homer of the season.

The previous batter, J.D. Martinez, broke an 0 for 16 skid with a double off the left-center field wall. It was his lone hit of the night, still raising his average to .207.

In the second, the Sox tacked on when Pillar tripled to the center-field wall, then scored on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s groundout.

Mazza worked two scoreless frames, but much like Martin Perez on Friday, ran into trouble in the third. Out of the seven batters Mazza saw in that frame, he retired just one, Washington pulling within 4-3 before the Sox went to Darwinzon Hernandez.

Hernandez, recently reinstated after his bout with COVID-19, struck out Luis Garcia and Victor Robles to end the threat, but he looked gassed in his outing, missing high with a fastball that averaged just 92.6 m.p.h. His lowest average four-seamer in any other appearance of his career is 93.7.

As Phillips Valdez got the next five outs, Pillar delivered over the Green Monster with a fourth-inning home run that left his bat at 104.3 m.p.h.

Austin Brice took over for Valdez with two outs in the fifth inning, his 1⅓ innings of scoreless ball highlighted by Alex Verdugo. With runners on first and second and two outs, Trea Turner singled into the left-field gap. Kurt Suzuki attempted to score, but Verdugo threw him out at home for his league-leading 7th assist of the year.

Josh Osich, Ryan Brasier (who got four outs and was awarded the victory by the official scorer), and Barnes cleaned up the final three innings, the Red Sox beginning their longest homestand of the season — and penultimate game before the trade deadline — with a victory.





Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack