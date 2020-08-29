Game 33: Nationals at Red Sox lineups and notes

The Nationals hit Martin Perez hard in Friday night’s opener at Fenway Park, resulting in a 10-2 Red Sox loss . Chris Mazza takes the mound for Boston against former Red Sox prospect Anibal Sanchez in the second game of the series.

Pitching: RHP Anibal Sanchez (1-3, 6.48)

RED SOX (10-22): TBA

Pitching: RHP Chris Mazza (0-1, 6.35)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV/Radio: NESN/WEEI-FM 93.7

Nationals vs. Mazza: No statistics

Red Sox vs. Sanchez: Pillar 6-17, Martinez 3-9, Verdugo 4-8, Moreland 3-8, Bradley Jr. 2-4, Bogaerts 1-4, Godley 0-3, Peraza 2-2

Stat of the Day: Red Sox hitters have a .692 slugging percentage against Sanchez in 55 total at-bats.

Notes: Sanchez is 1-0 with a 5.51 ERA in four career starts against the Red Sox ... The Red Sox are 4-11 at Fenway Park this season ... The Nationals’ Juan Soto is batting .368 with nine home runs ... Trea Turner has a 14-game hitting streak ... The Red Sox’ 10-22 start is the club’s worst since 1932.







