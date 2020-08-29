Goalie Anton Khudobin’s starring role was a long time coming

Meanwhile, the Stars have hitched their wagon to ex-Bruins goaltender Anton Khudobin , hired on in Dallas as a free agent two years ago when the Bruins decided the more experienced Halak, now 35, was the better, more accomplished fit to partner with Tuukka Rask .

The Bruins have had to entrust their net to backup Jaroslav Halak and Dan Vladar , the backup to the backup, for however long their playoff run lasts. All of which has become a bit dicey, as we saw in Wednesday night’s Game 3 meltdown against the Lightning, which necessitated the 23-year-old Vladar making his NHL debut, summoned off the bench to spare a bedraggled-looking Halak some of the carnage.

Today, in part because of a lingering injury to Dallas No. 1 Ben Bishop, the gregarious “Doby” is the main man for the Stars. He backed them to an opening-round win over the Flames, and as weekend play approached, had them positioned with a 2-1 series lead over the slick, powerful Avalanche. Headed into Saturday’s Game 4, he was 6-4 with a 2.75 GAA and .913 save percentage.

“I think as soon as he came in, you could tell he’s a really competitive guy and a guy that took charge in the locker room, as well,” said smooth Stars blue-liner John Klingberg. “He’s been around this league for a long time. He’s a veteran goalie, and both him and Ben have been unreal for us. I think they have been our best players for [the last] two years. "

“I’ve said this before,” added Stars coach Rick Bowness, who was briefly bench boss in Boston (1991-92), “but we don’t make the playoffs last year without Doby.”

The major difference in summer 2020 is that Khudobin, 34, didn’t cede the net back to Bishop in the postseason. Perhaps that would have been the case if Bishop weren’t injured. Nonetheless, it’s Doby’s show now, his first time with a chance to start in the playoffs, 16 years after the Wild drafted him No. 206 overall.

In a world grown accustomed to teenage and 20-something wunderkinds commanding spotlight and cash, and securing humongous second contracts (see: Jack Eichel, bumped to $10 million a year after playing 209 games), Khudobin has lived a Conastoga-like slow roll to the postseason center stage.

It only took him 16 years, two trades, three free agent signings, and five franchises to make it. Doby knows determination.

“I think you probably have to go back to his early years and his upbringing with his parents,” said Stars forward Jamie Benn, marveling over Khudobin’s perseverance, “as a guy who has battled his whole life to make it … battled each and every day to do whatever it takes to get there. You can see all the hard work has paid off. He continues to do it each and every day, and he gets results because of it.”

Khudobin was born and raised in Kazakhstan in a town roughly 300 miles from the Chinese border. When their 13-year-old puck-stopping prodigy was offered a chance to leave town with his coach to play in Russia, parents Valeri (a welder) and Tatiana (an office worker) cashed out virtually all their worldly goods and followed the coach to Magnitogorsk. It was the start of a five-year showcase trek that led to that No. 206 pick in the draft.

Nearly three years ago, while with the Bruins, Khudobin told your faithful puck chronicler that he didn’t “know how many words I can say” to thank his mom and dad for everything they did.

“I mean, to leave a country where you have an apartment, a car a job … ,” he noted, “… a place you have everything … and to leave that for another country. I was 13, right? I mean, who knows?”

When the NHL went dark in March because of COVID-19 concerns, Khudobin’s .930 save percentage was best in the league for goalies who had made a minimum 25 starts. He was 16-8-4 with a miserly 2.22 goals-against mark and stood a chance to win 20 games for the first time.

Khudobin’s long wait to get his playoff chance is somewhat akin to the layoff Bruce Cassidy endured after he was dismissed as the Capitals’ coach early in the 2003-04 season. His didn’t get to direct an NHL bench again until Bruins GM Don Sweeney put him in charge in February 2017, a wait of more than 13 years.

“Clearly you always want an opportunity to get back at it,” said Cassidy, acknowledging the similarity of their long waits. “I think for Doby, he has carved out a nice career for himself in the NHL. He did a good job for us, and I think it obviously gave him confidence. He won a lot of games. Played well. Worked on his game with [goalie coach Bob Essensa], and certainly Bob deserves some credit for that part.

“But Doby’s the one who has to get in there and manage it. So, we are happy for him. Always a popular guy. Great personality.”

Khudobin was a beloved, near-Falstaffian figure in the Bruins’ locker room, his smile and wit oft-credited for keeping everyone loose. Media members appreciated his sense of humor, which sometimes had to be slightly deciphered, be it because of his Russian accent or fractured idioms.

To wit, Khudobin savoring a 6-2 win in Arizona at the start of the 2017-18 season with the Bruins: “If you win, then you’re on the horse, and if you don’t, then you’re under it.”

That trademark wit, said Bowness, has been part of what has endeared Khudobin to his Dallas teammates, too.

“He is a lot of fun to be around,” said Bowness, the NHL’s longest-serving coach, dating to his start as an assistant in Winnipeg in 1984-85. “He keeps the guys loose and you never know what is going to come out of his mouth next. And with that Russian accent, he’ll catch you off guard a little bit with his sense of humor. But he has been great on the ice for us, great off the ice for us, and a very, very popular teammate. A great signing by us.”

When the Bruins balked at signing Khudobin at his asking price in the summer of 2018, they opted to bring in Halak on a two-year deal that paid $5.5 million. The Stars ponied up $5 million for two years of Doby. That deal now expired, he’ll be a free agent again in October, hitting the open market for the first time with playoff bona fides on his résumé. It looks like that wait will translate to some added wealth.

ANSWER MEN

Stars respond to adversity

The Stars have a 2-1 lead over the Avalanche in their second-round series. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Twice in the span of five days, the Stars clicked off unanswered scoring runs rarely seen in today’s NHL.

In Game 6 of their first-round series vs. the Flames, they fell behind, 3-0, early in the opening period and then pounded in seven straight (four belonging to Denis Gurianov) for a series-clinching 7-3 win.

Next, in Game 2 vs. the Avalanche, the Stars were down a pair midway through the second, and then popped in five straight for a 5-2 win.

“Our team is resilient,” said coach Rick Bowness, noting that digging out of holes is not his preference. “Our team is confident in what we do. When we bend a little bit, we don’t break. You don’t always fight back in this league, it’s too tough a challenge. But we’ve been able to do that. A lot of it is resilience and a lot is the puck is going in the net for us.”

Over the history of the Stanley Cup playoffs, there have been only 25 instances in which a club has been able to put together unanswered streaks of five or more goals three or more times in the same playoff season. Four clubs hold the record for cobbling together five such beefy streaks in one season: Boston (1972), Montreal (’79), New York Rangers (‘79), and Edmonton (’85).

Longtime Bruins fans will remember the opening round of the 1969 playoffs for a slightly different record-setting reason.

Fast developing as the greatest offensive force the NHL had ever seen, the Bruins opened the postseason with back-to-back shellackings of the Maple Leafs, 10-0 and 7-0. In Game 3, by the time Ron Ellis finally put one on the board for the Blue and White at 8:23 of the first period, the Bruins had scored 18 consecutive goals — which stands 51 years later as the greatest unanswered stretch from the start of a series.

If you are just catching up on your scoring, the names on that 18-goal spree: Phil Esposito (5), John Bucyk (4), Derek Sanderson (2), Ken Hodge (2), and one apiece from Fred Stanfield, Ted Green, John McKenzie, Ron Murphy, and Eddie Westfall (opening goal in Game 3).

Perhaps more memorable than the record: a Pat Quinn elbow, delivered full force along the wall, that KO’d an unaware Bobby Orr, caught with his head down, in Game 1.

Police had to protect Quinn in the penalty box, where crazed fans were intent on shredding him for the assault of the 21-year-old Orr.

Later in that game, with 3:46 to go, ex-Bruins forward Forbes Kennedy pulled one of the playoffs’ all-time nutties, fighting anyone in his path, including goalie Gerry Cheevers. Kennedy, 34, was promptly suspended by NHL president Clarence Campbell and never played another shift in the NHL.

Toronto’s Charles McGregor, sports editor of the Telegram, wrote in the next day’s edition: “Did you really enjoy seeing Canada’s national sport prostituted once again before an audience of millions on TV … in livid color?”

The concussed Orr returned for Game 2 the following evening at the Garden after overnighting at Mass. General Hospital for observation. Years later, Orr wrote that someone, a character hanging outside the Garden, offered to take care of the offending Quinn. The kid from Parry Sound politely declined.

Inside the Garden for Game 2, a near-life-size dummy of Quinn hanged from the face of the second balcony. The old joint rocked as the Bruins poured in seven more goals against goaltenders Johnny Bower and Bruce Gamble.

The headline the next morning over the words of Globe columnist Harold Kaese read: “Barraging Bruins Now 17 To Tepid Toronto’s Zero.”

As Kaese wrote, “The only question left … is not who will win, but will the Leafs ever score a goal?”

The Bruins broomed the Leafs out in four straight and then fell in six games to the Canadiens in the Cup semis.

The Leafs in the spring of ’69 were but two years removed from winning the Cup. Fifty-one years later, they are 53 years removed from winning the Cup. The curse of Quinn.

ETC.

Pressure is on to boost diversity

The Wild's Matt Dumba knelt between the Oilers' Darnell Nurse, right, and the Blackhawks' Malcolm Subban before a playoff game on Aug. 1. JASON FRANSON/Associated Press

Good on NHL players, the league, and the Players Association for coming around on Thursday. They hit the pause button on Cup play in Edmonton and Toronto after multiple other pro leagues hit the bricks the day before, following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Also good that everyone returned to work on Saturday and resumed what thus far has been a superb tournament — an astounding operational achievement, and remarkably intense, high-quality play. The only disappointment here thus far has been the underlying, shall we say, hollowness inherent in watching spectator sports with no spectators in the arena. Not a surprise, of course, and each game has been a reminder that the customer is essential, to feed the deep financial and emotional streams that fuel the industry.

Eventually, fans will return, the bubble will become a distant, though vivid, memory.

Far harder, and more vital, will be for the same players, league officials, and union to engineer and execute an effective plan to develop and advance people of color in the game. More diversity is needed across the board, all roles, including players, managers, and administrators (team and league), coaches, scouts, suppliers, and, even back there with the number-huggin’ analytics dudes.

Granted, meaningful inclusion will be a gargantuan challenge, one that will require courage, intelligence, money, patience, ingenuity, flexibility, and elements no doubt far beyond the ken of your faithful puck chronicler.

But keep in mind, the players, the league, and the union, working in concert, already this summer have demonstrated they can overcome what was believed impossible, and did so in the thick of a pandemic. With money as their lodestar, they created the ongoing Cup tournament, and they pulled it off while surrounded by doubters (hand up here) at a cost that commissioner Gary Bettman estimated in May would be in the “tens of millions of dollars.” Determination, urgency, and money have a way of getting the job done, don’t they?

Provided there are no unexpected glitches, the Stanley Cup will be awarded at the start of October, the bubbles will be dismantled, and furrowed brows will have been erased by a handshake line and the sight of Bettman handing over the Cup to the victorious team’s captain (the commish guaranteed not to be booed).

Then the work begins, the followthrough in making the sport a better, more welcoming, more inclusive workplace for everyone. If that commitment diminishes in the afterglow of one more Cup ceremony, the two-day pause in August will have been a feckless exercise that did nothing but interrupt the broadcast schedule.

Loose pucks

Rick Bowness, by the way, was behind the Boston bench, with assistant coach Mike O’Connell by his side, the night the Bruins last lost by a half-dozen in a playoff game (9-3 shellacking at the Aud in Buffalo in Game 6 of the division semifinals). It was April 29, 1992. Two nights later at the Garden, the Bruins clinched the series with a 3-2 win, and then went on to sweep the Habs before getting swept out of the Cup semis by the Penguins. Just weeks later, GM Harry Sinden canned Bowness and hired Brian Sutter. Bowness immediately caught on the first coach of the expansion Senators … When the Capitals packed up following their loss to the Islanders, defenseman John Carlson owned a tournament-worst minus-11 for his five games. Alex Ovechkin mustered but seven shots over the final three games. All of which helped usher Todd Reirden out the door. The Capitals will likely cycle in a veteran bench boss from the likes of, say Peter Laviolette, Gerard Gallant, and Mike Babcock … Denis Gurianov, who scored four of the goals when the Stars posted the seven-spot against the Flames, was the No. 12 pick in the 2015 draft, and the Bruins followed at No. 13 (Jakub Zboril), 14 (Jake DeBrusk) and 15 (Zach Senyshyn) … The Golden Knights entered Round 2 with ex-Bruin Reilly Smith (3-5—8) tied with Mark Stone (4-4—8) as their top point-producers. Smith, who collected 91 points in his two seasons in Boston, was flipped in 2015 to the Panthers, part of the enticement for Florida to take Marc Savard’s cap hit off the hands of newly hired GM Don Sweeney.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.