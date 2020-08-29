Gustavo Bou strikes to help Revolution tie Red Bulls

The Revolution (2-1-5, 11 points), who extended their unbeaten streak in league play to seven games, fell behind for the first time in MLS play since the season opener at Montreal Feb. 29.

Arena’s prediction proved correct, but the Revolution were limited to Gustavo Bou’s first-half score in playing to a 1-1 tie with the New York Red Bulls Saturday night at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution’s emphasis on set pieces has paid off recently, but sporting director/head coach Bruce Arena noted last week: “I think we’re going to be able to score goals in the run of play as well.”

The Red Bulls (3-3-2, 11 points) opened the scoring as Omir Fernandez found room for a clear shot off a give-and-go with Ben Mines at the top of the penalty area, finishing with a low shot into the right side of the net in the 35th minute. The sequence was set up as Fernandez got past Matt Polster off a throw-in from the left sideline.

Bou equalized off a Teal Bunbury feed, finishing at the back post in the 41st minute. Cristian Penilla found Bunbury on the right wing, setting up a three-on-two breakaway with Adam Buksa and Bou. Bunbury continued into the penalty area, drew out goalkeeper Ryan Meara, and led Bou into the goal area, with Bou converting his third goal of the season.

New England did not earn its first corner kick until the 65th minute, leading to a Bou left-foot drive off the outside of the right post. That signaled increasing attacking pressure by the Revolution, who replaced Buksa with former Brown University midfielder Tommy McNamara, switching to a two-forward setup, in the 74th minute. The Revolution, who play host to New York City FC Wednesday, earned several late corners, but failed to convert.

