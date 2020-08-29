Injury forces Naomi Osaka to sit out Western & Southern Open final

Roger Federer , Rafael Nadal and other members of the ATP Player Council spoke out against a plan put forth by top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil to start a union of sorts for men’s tennis — bringing the sport’s politics into the spotlight just before the US Open. Also raising objection to the proposal: the ATP men’s tour and the sport’s other governing bodies, including the WTA women’s tour and the four Grand Slam tournaments. They issued a joint statement Saturday saying: “It is a time for even greater collaboration, not division.”

Naomi Osaka’s intense week at the Western & Southern Open in New York ended Saturday morning when the 22-year-old withdrew from the championship match due to a hamstring injury, leaving her participation in next week’s US Open in doubt. The two-time Grand Slam winner was set to play former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka , who won her first title since 2016 via walkover. “I’m sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury,” Osaka said in a statement. “I pulled my left hamstring [Friday] in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped. This has been an emotional week and I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.” Osaka, the world No. 10, who is Japanese but grew up in the United States, prompted a pause in play from the Western & Southern Open on Thursday after announcing she would not play her semifinal match in solidarity with other players across sports protesting social injustice and police brutality. When she returned to play Friday, Osaka defeated Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) but grabbed her hamstring chasing down a ball late in the second set. The 2018 US Open champion and a heavy favorite to take the title again this year, Osaka is scheduled to play her opening round match against fellow Japanese player Misaki Doi on Monday night in prime time. Later, Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open men’s final and remain unbeaten this season. Getting tuned up ahead of the US Open, which starts Monday, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 head-to-head against Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up.

NFL

Jets WRs suffer another hit

Jeff Smith was the latest New York Jets receiver to leave practice after injuring a shoulder during drills Saturday. Coach Adam Gase said Smith was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. Smith, entering his second season with the team out of Boston College, had been seeing increased snaps with the starting offense because of a knee injury that has sidelined Breshad Perriman and a hamstring issue that has kept second-round pick Denzel Mims out since camp began. Jamison Crowder, who led the team with a career-high 78 catches last season, is the only healthy starter right now. The Jets also have Chris Hogan, who was signed last week and could end up starting, Braxton Berrios, Josh Malone, Jehu Chesson and George Campbell.

Advertisement

Mother of Dolphins QB Fitzpatrick dies

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick left a morning scrimmage to be with his family after learning his mother had died Saturday, coach Brian Flores said. The team gathered in prayer as Fitzpatrick departed. “On behalf of my family, I want to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes,” Fitzpatrick said later on Twitter. “It truly means a lot to us.” Fitzpatrick missed one day of practice last week due to the illness of his mother, Lori. “Our hearts go out to him as a team and an organization,” Flores said. “There are things bigger than football.” Flores said he didn’t know how long Fitzpatrick would be away from the team. Miami’s first game is Sept. 13 at New England. Josh Rosen and Tua Tagovailoa took the snaps in Fitzpatrick’s absence . . . The Dolphins traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan to the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal that also involved draft picks. The trade came after McMillan fell behind newcomers Kamu Grugier-Hill and former Patriots LB Elandon Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart in training camp . . . The New Orleans Saints signed defensive ends T.J. Carter and Anthony Lanier II and linebacker Wynton McManis, general manager Mickey Loomis said. The signings came as New Orleans waived injured defensive tackle Jalen Dalton and placed offensive lineman Darrin Paulo on injured reserve.

Advertisement

Miscellany

Storm clinches WNBA playoff berth

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds, Natasha Howard added 17 points and 15 rebounds, and the Seattle Storm beat the short-handed Chicago Sky, 88-7, to stay atop the WNBA standings. Stewart beat the halftime buzzer with a baseline jumper to give Seattle a 49-34 lead. The Storm opened the second half on a 9-2 run for a 58-36 advantage and led by at least 14 points the rest of the way. Jewell Loyd added 12 points for Seattle (13-3), which became the second team to clinch a playoff spot. Kahleah Copper scored 19 points and Allie Quigley added 11 for Chicago (10-6), which only had eight players after Diamond DeShields and Azura Stevens departed the WNBA bubble in Bradenton, Fla. Stevens, averaging 11.5 points and 5.9 rebounds, is out for the season with left knee injury and DeShields left for personal reasons . . . Júnior Urso scored his first MLS goal, Chris Mueller added a goal and Orlando City beat Atlanta United, 3-1. Orlando City (4-2-2) has won back-to-back games, beating Atlanta for the first time in nine career meetings. Urso, a 31-year-old Brazilian in his first MLS season, headed home a corner kick by Mueller to open the scoring in the 13th minute . . . Supporters returned to an English Premier League stadium for the first time since March when Brighton drew with Chelsea, 1-1, in a pre-season friendly at Brighton’s stadium attended by some 2,500 fans who were spaced out to abide by coronavirus social distancing guidelines.