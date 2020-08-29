Islanders surge past Flyers to take 2-1 series lead

“If you go back to the first 68 games of the regular season, he was very good after a loss and bounced back,” New York coach Barry Trotz said of his goalie. “I think the maturity of [Varlamov] as a pro shows in volumes, and it shows especially after losses.”

Anders Lee also scored, and Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves to rebound after a rocky Game 3 in which he was benched in the first period.

Matt Martin and Leo Komarov scored in the second period as the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-1 on Saturday night in Toronto, taking a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The playoffs resumed after a two-day break to protest racial injustice, the latest twist in an unprecedented, pandemic-halted season. Game 4 is Sunday night.

Tyler Pitlick scored for the Flyers in the first period, and Carter Hart had 26 saves.

Pitlick’s wrist shot from the top of the right circle flashed past the glove of a screened Varlamov glove to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead 5:42 into the game. The play was set up by a puck battle behind the net won by Scott Laughton, who was able to power his way out and drop the pass off to Pitlick.

After a couple near misses by Mathew Barzal early in the second, the Islanders’ center shoveled a pass out from the back boards to a wide-open Martin on the doorstep for the tying goal at the 7:12 mark.

Komarov gave the Islanders their first lead when his shot in heavy traffic trickled through Hart’s pads and over the line with 6 seconds left in the middle period.

“We didn’t have a good first period, they got to their game and kind of took it to us for a little while,” Martin said. “I think in the intermission we kind of regrouped. The last 10 minutes of the first was decent, but we knew we had to come out with a strong second, and we took the game over from there.”

Lee put the Islanders up 3-1 on a power play early in the third when his shot in traffic bounded past Hart.

“I tried to get it to come off the [goalie’s] pad,” Lee said. “So it’s a shot I was looking for and kind of got a bounce for sure.”

The Flyers pulled the goalie on a late power play but Varlamov held up to the 6-on-4 attack.

“Loved our pace the first 10, 12 minutes,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “I think we were playing the type of game that we wanted to play, and then somehow we just lost it. We stopped being first on the puck, stopped making the plays that we needed to make with the puck and they slowly but surely found momentum.”

Said Pitlick: “We had some stretches in the game where we’re wearing them out a bit, but we didn’t do it enough.”

Lee said the two-day pause in the playoffs in recognition of social justice issues was valuable for the players.

“You know, as professional athletes young kids they look up to us, and I think we can set a great example of unity and coming together and inclusion,” the Islanders’ captain said. “I think it was a great couple of days for all of us to have conversations I don’think we have enough and you know, [it’s] a good starting point.”

Joe Pavelski and his teammates sat down for late-night dinner after a playoff loss with almost no one thinking about hockey.

The veteran of 146 NHL playoff games had never experienced that before.

Conversations in between forkfuls weren’t about the Dallas Stars losing momentum or the Colorado Avalanche getting back in to the second-round series. Instead, while they skated on amid postponements of NBA playoff and Major League Baseball regular-season games to make a statement against racial injustice, players discussed what they could do next and set the table for their own two days of protest.

“It wasn’t about the win or the loss at that moment,” Pavelski said. “We’re in this bubble and we’re together and, for me, it’s been good being around teammates, other competitors and learning a little bit more, hearing and being a part of it. You try to educate yourself along the way, but there’s always more to come, for sure.”

NHL players want that conversation to continue, and they want to get back to competing for the Stanley Cup. After being the final teams to play before the break, Colorado and Dallas will be the last to resume when they face off Sunday in Game 4 (6 p.m. EDT, NBC Sports Network).

Players on either side shared doubts and regret about playing Wednesday night given the tenor around the U.S. and the example set by players in other leagues. Avalanche MVP candidate Nathan McKinnon said postponing two days of games spoke loudly and players are “doing our best to make up for it” after being a day late to react.

Now, they’re ready to play.

“There were some strong words said a couple days ago,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said. “A couple days to reflect here and we’re definitely looking forward to (Sunday) but obviously knowing there’s a lot going on in this world.”