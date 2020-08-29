It’s back to basketball, but NBA players will continue to focus on social justice

After days of deliberations between players as to whether to continue the season in the NBA bubble and setting conditions on a resumption, the Milwaukee Bucks arrived at AdventHealth Arena prepared to play. The Bucks hit the floor as a team about 15 minutes before the tipoff and a sense of normalcy returned as they defeated the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round series.

ORLANDO — The games resumed, although it was awkward and uncomfortable at best because of the three-day unexpected break. NBA players, some reluctantly, returned to the floor Saturday, and the first team to walk out on the playoffs was the first to play again.

The NBA made national headlines over the past few days, and it had nothing to do with basketball. The Bucks were the first of six teams to walk out on playoff games Wednesday, primarily because of the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by Kenosha, Wis., police. Blake was shot in the back seven times opening his car door with his three children inside.

The video of the shooting circulated among players in the NBA bubble and a collective anger spread, so much so that players decided not to play until they believed the NBA was ready to make a bigger commitment to making social change. Players met among themselves Wednesday and Thursday, and then with league owners to determine an action plan that would potentially prevent or curtail incidents like the Blake shooting.

The central figure in the walkout was Milwaukee reserve guard George Hill, a 33-year-old Indianapolis native who said he decided on the morning of Wednesday’s games that he was not going to play. Hill had said two days before he didn’t understand why the NBA players were in the bubble when serious issues remained in Black communities.

In reflection, Hill said he did not regret his decision. His teammates had no idea until he arrived at the arena Wednesday, but they decided to support him and boycott the game.

“I had a talk with my teammates and told them, even if some of them didn’t agree with my decision the other day, they all stood there and had my back,” Hill said. “No matter what reason it was. They didn’t ask questions. They felt the emotional part and they stood there.

“As much as sometimes I didn’t want to be out there today, I can’t give up on my team. They don’t deserve that. We have a bigger picture and we’re trying to continue to make changes in our city.”

The impact of the walkout was immediate in Wisconsin. The Bucks players were able to talk to Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes from the locker room after their decision on Wednesday, and Gov. Tony Evers called for a special meeting of the state legislature on Monday to discuss police reform. While many NBA players were annoyed that the Bucks players did not inform other clubs of their decision to walk out, the disdain has turned into admiration for making a tough decision.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who openly defended the Bucks players in an NBA players meeting Wednesday night, said they made the pivotal move in encouraging more action on social issues.

“The NBA has pulled out all the stops to be honest,” Brown said. “Put ’Black Lives Matter’ on the court. We’ve done all the [public service] announcements, all the video clips we can do. We came down here to use our platform and that’s exactly what Milwaukee did. And we all saw its effect. We all saw the awareness that was raised, so to be honest, I think in hindsight we will appreciate what Milwaukee did. A lot of guys came down here for reasons other than basketball and to use our platform and Milwaukee did exactly that.

“And if necessary, it can be done again. Hopefully that won’t be the case. Using our platform is what a lot of guys came down here for.”

The Bucks advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Miami Heat in a series that will begin Monday. None of the 13 NBA teams in the bubble practiced Thursday, so the Bucks and Magic were coming off the emotionally taxing past few days and just one day of practice before hitting the floor.

Basketball served as a respite in this case when the players hit the floor, but it was back to reality when the game ended. Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton did not want to answer basketball questions during his postgame media session. He believed it was disingenuous.

“The frustration was definitely heard in that [players] meeting,” he said. “I think it’s important for everybody to get into the room and air out of their feelings. I think it’s important for us to get cooler heads and get on the same page about what we can do by using basketball here. We have a responsibility. A lot of people listen to us. A lot of people watch us. With all these cameras, all these microphones, social media, we realize how big of an impact we have, how many people watch us. We have a responsibility to fight for the people that can’t be heard.”

Gary Washburn