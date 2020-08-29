Nate Eovaldi goes on injured list with a strained calf

The Red Sox placed Nate Eovaldi on the 10-day injured list Saturday afternoon with a mild calf strain.

Eovaldi hasn’t made a start since Aug. 20 against Baltimore, when he went seven innings and allowed just a run on five hits. Eovaldi was originally scheduled to start Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was scratched with a cramp in his calf. The team initially pushed him back to Sunday, but after a Friday bullpen session, Eovaldi still wasn’t ready to go, which led to Saturday’s decision.

Manager Ron Roenicke said before Saturday’s game against the Nationals that he doesn’t envision this being a long IL stint. Eovaldi will throw bullpens Sunday and Wednesday, and will be eligible to come off the IL next Saturday. The Sox will have him slated to pitch then, against Toronto.