William Byron captures first win of NASCAR career at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs at stake, William Byron earned a spot in the 16-driver field by capturing one of three available spots with the first Cup Series victory of his career in a thrilling green-white-checkered finish in the Coke Zero 400 Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.
Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.
Byron, 22, of Charlotte, N.C., entered the final race of NASCAR’s regular season with a slight lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, the retiring seven-time NASCAR champion who was looking to qualify for the postseason in his final season on the circuit.
After both drivers successfully navigated their way through a late-race maelstrom that collected several drivers in the lead pack with eight laps remaining, Byron managed to tip-toe his way through another wreck with two to go that collected Johnson, effectively knocking him out of the playoffs.
“I want to congratulate my teammate on his first win,” said Johnson, who finished 17th and six points out of the 16th and final playoff spot. “Obviously, disappointed not to be in the playoffs. It was our No. 1 goal all year . . . . Only to miss it by six points. I’m not going to dwell on it. I just don’t know what I could’ve done differently.’
Bryon’s teammate, Chase Elliott, finished runner-up in the race, Denny Hamlin was third, Martin Truex Jr., was fourth, and Bubba Wallace was fifth.