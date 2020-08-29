William Byron captures first win of NASCAR career at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — With a spot in NASCAR’s playoffs at stake, William Byron earned a spot in the 16-driver field by capturing one of three available spots with the first Cup Series victory of his career in a thrilling green-white-checkered finish in the Coke Zero 400 Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.

Byron, 22, of Charlotte, N.C., entered the final race of NASCAR’s regular season with a slight lead over Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, the retiring seven-time NASCAR champion who was looking to qualify for the postseason in his final season on the circuit.