Yankees stop losing skid thanks to Bettances’s wild pitch

The Mets had won three straight and six of eight, including a Subway Series doubleheader sweep Friday.

J.A. Happ pitched brilliantly into the eighth at Yankee Stadium and Luke Voit homered early for the injury-ravaged Bronx Bombers, who stopped a seven-game slide that followed six straight wins. They haven’t dropped eight in a row since August 1995.

Clint Frazier scored the winning run on Dellin Betances’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees averted their longest losing streak in a quarter-century Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the crosstown Mets.

Wilson Ramos greeted Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino with a tying home run in the eighth off the screen attached to the left-field foul pole.

Frazier drew a leadoff walk in the ninth from Betances (0-1), who was a four-time All-Star with the Yankees before signing with the Mets in the offseason. Frazier went to third on a soft single to right by Jordy Mercer with one out, bringing up backup catcher Erik Kratz.

Kratz squared to bunt on an 0-and-1 pitch, then pulled his bat back when Betances’s fastball sailed high and off Ramos’s mitt. Frazier didn’t break from third on the pitch, but scored easily when the ball went to the backstop.

Aroldis Chapman (1-1) threw a hitless inning, rebounding from a blown save and loss Friday night when he gave up a game-ending homer to pinch-hitter Amed Rosario.

Happ held the Mets to three hits in 7⅓ shutout innings, becoming the first Yankees starter to reach the eighth this season. The 37-year-old lefty struck out five and walked none in his second consecutive stingy outing.

He was helped by Brett Gardner’s outstanding catch in left field, which robbed J.D. Davis of extra innings to begin the seventh.

It was only the fourth start of the year and second since Aug. 5 for Happ, who recently spoke up about the shortage of assignments and seemed to think it might be related to his $17 million vesting option for next season.

Phillies win again

Rhys Hoskins had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to lead the host Philadelphia Phillies to their fifth straight victory, 4-1, over the Atlanta Braves.

Brandon Workman pitched a scoreless ninth for his seventh save in eight tries this season and Bryce Harper doubled and drove in a run for the Phillies, who pulled within two games of Atlanta for first place in the NL East. Philadelphia last won five in row in August 2018.

Eflin (2-1) allowed one run on four hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He likely would’ve come out for the eighth, but the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to rain with the Phillies batting in the seventh.

Johan Camargo homered for the Braves, and Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning, opposite-field single that beat the shift.

Hoskins gave the Phillies a 4-0 lead with a three-run drive in the fifth, ending the day for Josh Tomlin (1-2). Hoskins nearly homered in the third, but he settled for a double when his drive to right-center hit the top of the wall and bounced back into play.

Rays beset by injuries

Tampa Bay’s lead in the AL East is not a healthy one.

Lefthander Ryan Yarbrough became the 11th Rays pitcher since the start of summer camp to be sidelined with an injury when he went on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of left groin tightness.

Starting catcher Mike Zunino also went on the injured list with a strained left oblique strain, a move retroactive to Wednesday.

The Rays are hoping neither player will be out for an extended stretch. Yarbrough might miss only one start, manager Kevin Cash said.

However, there were further setbacks for two Rays pitchers already sidelined. Lefthander Jalen Beeks was scheduled for Tommy John surgery Wednesday, and righthander Chaz Roe was transferred to the 45-day injured list with a sore right elbow. Roe tried to throw Friday but cut the session short.

Three-fifths of the Rays’ rotation is on the IL, and the bullpen also has been hard hit. Tampa Bay began the weekend with a 3½-game lead in the AL East despite the wave of health issues.

Yarbrough pitched 6⅔ shutout innings in Friday’s win at Miami before leaving because of the groin issue, which has bothered him in recent starts.

Boyd finds win column

Matthew Boyd pitched six solid innings for his first victory of the season, and Victor Reyes had four hits to lift the Detroit Tigers to an 8-2 win over the visiting Minnesota Twins in the first game of a doubleheader.

It was the first quality start of the season for Boyd (1-4), who was Detroit’s Opening Day starter. The lefthander allowed one earned run and four hits with six strikeouts. Nelson Cruz hit a solo homer off him in the sixth, but by then the Tigers had built a comfortable lead.

Detroit has won five of its last seven.

The Tigers hit Minnesota starter Randy Dobnak (5-2) hard, and they could have won by more if they hadn’t grounded into four double plays in the seven-inning game.

Dobnak allowed six runs and 12 hits in 4⅓ innings. He departed with the bases loaded in the fifth. Jorge Bonifacio then hit a two-run single off reliever Lewis Thorpe. Niko Goodrum, the second runner to score on that play, was initially called out at the plate, but a Minnesota infielder appeared to have impeded Goodrum’s path between second and third. Third base umpire Manny Gonzalez called interference, and Goodrum’s run was awarded.

Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run double in the sixth for his 2,839th career hit. He’s now tied with Tigers great Charlie Gehringer for 50th on the career major league list.