Gillette Stadium will play host to Jurassic Quest, a traveling drive-through exhibit featuring more than 70 moving, roaring, animatronic dinosaurs, including a 50-foot megalodon and an 80-foot spinosaurus.
The exhibit, which runs from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13, will be paired with an audio tour that takes carloads of people on a prehistoric safari of the largest dinosaurs to roam the planet and wildest creatures to inhabit the ocean’s depths.
Admission for standard vehicles will be $49, while passenger vehicles that seat nine to 15 people will cost $80. (Motorcycles and similar vehicles are not permitted.) Tickets are available to purchase now on the Jurassic Quest website.
Jurassic Quest has traveled around the country for a number of years now, but this will be its first visit to Gillette Stadium. Before arriving at the home of the Patriots, Jurassic Quest most recently made stops in Detroit, Cincinnati, and Philadelphia.