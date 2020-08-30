Gillette Stadium will play host to Jurassic Quest, a traveling drive-through exhibit featuring more than 70 moving, roaring, animatronic dinosaurs, including a 50-foot megalodon and an 80-foot spinosaurus.

The exhibit, which runs from Sept. 4 through Sept. 13, will be paired with an audio tour that takes carloads of people on a prehistoric safari of the largest dinosaurs to roam the planet and wildest creatures to inhabit the ocean’s depths.