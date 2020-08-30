Danvers man dies in crash on Maine Turnpike

A man from Danvers has died after a crash late Saturday night on the Maine Turnpike, Maine State Police said in a statement Sunday.
Police say Eric Fishman, 62, died after he drove off the road and crashed into the supports for a turnpike sign. Police say it was raining when the crash was reported just before midnight on the turnpike between York and Wells, Maine.
Fishman was the only person in the car. Police said they believe weather and speed were factors leading to the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
