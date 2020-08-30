Following pledges of police reform, organizers push for change in Boston

But some of these reform initiatives have slowed in recent weeks. And as the nation stews in the wake of another high-profile shooting captured on video, local community organizers are anxious and pressing about the pace of change in Boston.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh declared racism to be a public health crisis in the city and pledged not “to let this moment or this movement pass us by.” He commissioned a task force, which held a series of public listening sessions and planned to offer a slate of solutions by mid-August.

As protesters flooded the streets of Boston this spring and demanded law enforcement reforms, city officials took action.

“I don’t know how long people think that people can be treated in terrible conditions like this, and go along with it,” said Vikiana Petit-Homme, a community organizer who protested in May and took part in several community hearings. “We’ll continue this fight.”

City officials say the task force reforms are coming soon. The group of advocates, lawyers, police officials, and community organizers requested more time to prepare their report and intend to issue their recommendations in September, according to chairman Wayne Budd.

Walsh’s office said the mayor is anticipating the city task force report, which will be more in-depth than originally requested. And reforms will come directly from the task force’s recommendations.

A Boston police spokesman said the department has already worked to modernize its training practices and policies, and that the department awaits the report.

Meanwhile, a statewide police reform bill, which previously seemed set for approval, remains locked in negotiations on Beacon Hill.

Taken together, the slowed reform efforts have sparked concern among activists and organizers that communities have lost the historic momentum they had just months ago.

Those concerns are underpinned by the Wisconsin police shooting last week of an unarmed Black man who was trying to get into his car after quelling a domestic dispute. The incident has become the latest flash point in the national reckoning over police abuses.

Budd, the chairman of the city task force, said the process locally “hasn’t always been easy.” Task force members come from diverse backgrounds with different perspectives, and they’ve weighed input from community members who shared insight in public meetings.

“From time to time we’ve agreed to disagree, but we’ve been able to come together in a consensus that will come together in the report,” he said. “I think the mayor, in taking on the responsibility of racism as a public health crisis, sees a review of certain issues [is needed].”

Budd, senior counsel at Goodwin Procter and a former US attorney in Massachusetts, would not discuss specifics of the report, but said it will focus on several areas. They include: a review of Boston police’s use-of-force policies; recommendations for implicit bias training for police officers; improving the body-worn camera program; and strengthening Boston’s existing police review board, known as the Community Ombudsman Oversight Panel.

Walsh has also publicly endorsed a Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus “10 Point Plan” for reforms at the state level, which would increase a statewide system for the certification of police officers.

Meanwhile, city councilors have moved forward with their own proposals, saying the city should not be wasting time, so as to capitalize on the moment for change.

“This is an opportunity, I think, not just for discussion but for action,” said Councilor Andrea Campbell, adding that some of the measures being considered by the mayor’s task force still don’t go far enough.

She proposed her own reforms, including the creation of a police dashboard that tracks and publicizes police data, and the establishment of an independent review board, efforts that she says will make the department more transparent and accountable.

“If not now, then when?” she said. “It’s tragic it’s taken the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and now the recent shooting of Jacob Blake for folks to recognize that we’ve needed this reform.”

Michael Curry, an official with the NAACP’s national board and a former head of the Boston chapter, welcomed the city’s commitments to reforms. He highlighted the reallocation of $12 million in police overtime spending toward more health- and community-service-oriented programs, as well as the commission of the task force review. But, he added, the city must remain willing to have Black and brown community members at the table to see those commitments come to fruition.

Otherwise, he said, the momentum for change could be lost, and police unions and other outside groups could “put a chokehold on progress.”

“We can’t check out; that’s when we lose,” he said. “That’s when the moment is lost.”

Milton J. Valencia can be reached at milton.valencia@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @miltonvalencia.