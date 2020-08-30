Man shot in Dorchester suffers life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Dorchester early Sunday morning, police said.
Police responded to 612 Blue Hill Ave. for a report of a person shot at 2:39 a.m., Boston Police Officer James Moccia said in a brief telephone interview.
The man was transported to a local hospital, and no updates on his condition were available, according to Moccia.
No arrests have been made, he said.
The shooting remains under investigation, he said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.