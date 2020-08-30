Protesters demand justice for Jacob Blake during Sunday rally in Nubian Square

A crowd gathered in Roxbury’s Nubian Square on Sunday to call for the arrests of police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed after he was shot by an officer in Kenosha, Wis.
Part rally, part vigil, the event organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation was meant to demonstrate solidarity with those who have suffered brutality at the hands of police and demand justice for victims, according to Joe Tache, one of the organizers.
“Boston can’t claim to be a city that cares about racial justice when there are instances of police brutality here,” Tache said in an interview before the event.
About 150 people stood in the shady Justice Edward Gourdin Park around 6 p.m., wearing black and holding signs with phrases like “This is a revolt against racism.”
PSL member Nino Brown began the event with a moment of silence for Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by a police officer on Aug. 23. The father of five children was left paralyzed from the waist down.
The shooting prompted rallies in the city of Kenosha, which turned violent on Wednesday as counter-protesters clashed with demonstrators. A 17-year-old Illinois resident, Kyle Rittenhouse, who is said to have idolized law enforcement, was charged with killing two people and seriously injuring a third.
“Don’t be sorrowful because we are here to resist,” Brown said, inspiring applause.
Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.