Protesters demand justice for Jacob Blake during Sunday rally in Nubian Square

A crowd gathered in Roxbury’s Nubian Square on Sunday to call for the arrests of police officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man who was left paralyzed after he was shot by an officer in Kenosha, Wis.

Part rally, part vigil, the event organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation was meant to demonstrate solidarity with those who have suffered brutality at the hands of police and demand justice for victims, according to Joe Tache, one of the organizers.

“Boston can’t claim to be a city that cares about racial justice when there are instances of police brutality here,” Tache said in an interview before the event.