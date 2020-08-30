Remote learning could mean the end of snow days, some Vermont educators say

Some Vermont educators are wondering if remote learning could mean the end of snow days, the unexpected days off when weather conditions make it too hard for staff and children to reach school.

Bryan Olkowski, the superintendent of the Washington Central Supervisory Union, recently floated the idea at a school board meeting. He said he brought it up lightheartedly, but it could be possible.

Many school districts are working to switch to at least part-time remote education this fall. It’s unclear if those systems could work with less than a day’s notice.