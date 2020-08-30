State reports 13 new deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The state Department of Public Health reported 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the Massachusetts confirmed death toll to 8,816. The number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 118,483, including 174 newly reported cases.
For the first time since the outbreak began, the seven-day weighted average positive rate for molecular tests was reported below 1 percent, according to the state.
Data released Sunday showed that average was .9 percent on Friday and Saturday, the state reported. For much of last week, that average was steady at 1 percent.
The three-day average of COVID-19 deaths fell to 12 as of Thursday, down from 14 a day earlier, the state reported Sunday.
More than 1.7 million people have been given molecular tests for the virus, including 16,594 new people tested as of Sunday, the state reported.
The state also reported that 139 new people have been given antibody tests, for a total of 112,603 people tested as of Sunday.
One hospital was using surge capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as of Saturday, according to the state. That’s down from three hospitals on Friday.
And the three-day average number of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell to 302 Friday, continuing a steady decline since Wednesday, when that average was 339, the state reported.
John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.