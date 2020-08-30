State reports 13 new deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

The state Department of Public Health reported 13 new deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the Massachusetts confirmed death toll to 8,816. The number of confirmed cases of the disease reached 118,483, including 174 newly reported cases.

For the first time since the outbreak began, the seven-day weighted average positive rate for molecular tests was reported below 1 percent, according to the state.

Data released Sunday showed that average was .9 percent on Friday and Saturday, the state reported. For much of last week, that average was steady at 1 percent.