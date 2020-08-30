UMass Amherst Democrats apologize for homophobic attacks caused by allegations against Alex Morse

“We understand that no apology of ours can make up for the homophobic attacks you have suffered as a result of our actions; nonetheless, we wish to apologize,” they said. “We wish you the best of luck in your campaign.”

The group’s executive board, which signed the apology, said they are “deeply sorry for the distress” caused by public reaction to a letter to Morse that accused the mayor of using his role to pursue relationships with college students.

Leaders of the UMass Amherst Democrats group on Friday evening apologized to Mayor Alex Morse of Holyoke for homophobic attacks he has faced over allegations of inappropriate behavior made against him earlier this month.

In a series of stories by The Intercept, reporters said they uncovered an effort by a group of students belonging to the College Democrats of Massachusetts to ensnare Morse in scandal ahead of the vote.

The contents of that letter, which was reported on by the university’s student newspaper earlier this month, touched off controversy in the state’s First District congressional race. Morse, who also worked as a university lecturer, is challenging longtime US Representative Richard Neal in the state’s Tuesday primary.

In a statement Sunday, Morse said he appreciated the apology from the UMass Democrats.

“It’s tactics like this that push people away from politics,” Morse said in the statement. “I look forward to going to Congress and doing my part to build a democracy that lifts people up, rather than tearing them down.”

The UMass Amherst Democrats had signed the letter outlining the allegations, along with the College Democrats of Massachusetts and the Amherst College Democrats.

James Roosevelt Jr., a lawyer for the state’s Democratic Party, said he reviewed the letter outlining the students’ concerns and recommended it not be released publicly.

An Intercept editor posted a copy of the UMass Democrats’ apology to Morse on Twitter. A Morse spokesman Sunday confirmed that the message is genuine.

In their apology to the Holyoke mayor, who is openly gay, the UMass group’s executive board told Morse that they didn’t intend for the letter’s contents to become public.

“However, we should have realized that the language of the letter was careless and played into homophobic stereotypes that have been used to oppress gay men in politics,” the apology said.

A Neal spokeswoman declined comment Sunday. Neal has repeatedly said he was not involved in making the allegations against Morse.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.