We’ve become two countries, and other thoughts

In the other, we’ve made great progress, and the economy is quickly rebounding. In fact, COVID-19 is barely worth mentioning.

In one of them, a lethal virus has claimed 180,000 American lives and continues to wreak havoc on our health, our economy, and our daily lives, which happen to be in tatters.

Now that both major political parties have held their quadrennial pep rallies, it’s more clear than ever that Americans live in two separate realities.

In one of them, people have taken to the streets to demand racial justice. One critical catalyst, among many, was the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer who kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Advertisement

As I say, that was a catalyst of protests, not the catalyst, because George Floyd’s name joined a long list of those who became unwilling martyrs in the fight for racial justice.

In the other political world, the attorney general of Kentucky — who happens to be an African-American man — assured his audience that issues of race are only getting better, thanks in no small part to that noted racial healer President Trump.

In one America, we are embroiled in a fight for the very soul of our democracy, one in which a ruthless foe will stop at nothing to maintain control. That includes widespread voter suppression. Or, if necessary, dismantling the Post Office to undermine voting by mail.

The other camp claims to speak for a “silent majority.” But why would a majority need to stand on its heads to suppress the vote?

One convention was conducted almost entirely remotely, as if large gatherings posed a serious health risk.

The other gathered in the Rose Garden of the White House — masks and social distancing unmistakably optional — as if celebrating the next chapter of a regime.

Advertisement

The greatest contrast was between the candidates themselves.

Joe Biden: “America’s history tells us that it has been in our darkest moments that we’ve made our greatest progress,” he said. “That we’ve found the light. And in this dark moment, I believe we are poised to make great progress again. That we can find the light once more.”

Trump: “Biden is a Trojan horse for socialism. If Joe Biden doesn’t have the strength to stand up to wild-eyed Marxists like Bernie Sanders and his fellow radicals, and there are many, there are many many, we see them all the time. It is incredible, actually. Then how is he ever going to stand up for you? He’s not.”

Most of the speakers at the Repubican National Convention steered clear of the pandemic. But a few attempted to praise Trump’s handling of it.

Changing the subject has been a specialty of this administration. But 180,000 dead citizens won’t be an easy truth to bury.

***

There’s more than one interesting race going on right now.

While Joe Kennedy has been waging his battle to unseat Ed Markey, a free-for-all broke out in the battle for the House district that Kennedy represents.

It’s a deep field, and at least three candidates — Jesse Mermell, Jake Auchincloss, and Becky Grossman — seem to have a legitimate chance of winning.

It’s an interesting district, including Brookline and Newton on the north and polar-opposite communities like Taunton and Fall River to the south. (It’s a map that only politicians could draw.)

Advertisement

Auchincloss and Grossman are both sitting elected officials, and Auchincloss has won some significant endorsements to boot.

Still, it seems odd that the Fourth could end up represented by a former Republican, Auchincloss, whose politics are certainly at odds with the people who have previously held this seat. Barney Frank, he is not.

I always thought Mermell was the candidate to beat in this race, and still do. A former communications director for former governor Deval Patrick, Brookline select board member, and longtime progressive activist, she has every qualification I can think of to serve with impact and distinction.

Anything can happen in a multi-candidate race like this. That doesn’t mean there isn’t a best candidate.

Adrian Walker is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at adrian.walker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Adrian_Walker.