Commuter bus slams into divider at NYC bus terminal, 16 hurt

NEW YORK — A commuter bus slammed into a divider at New York City’s main bus terminal on Saturday, injuring 16 people including one critically, the fire department said.

The New Jersey Transit bus crashed on an upper ramp at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan, tossing passengers around and causing major damage to the vehicle’s front end.

“There were multiple patients laying on the floor, around the vehicle and then multiple patients that were still trapped inside of the vehicle,” EMS Deputy Chief Kevin Ramdayal said.