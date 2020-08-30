Americans have made up their minds about Trump

If this is correct, it would reflect a consistent pattern in which presidential candidates can no longer rely on a sizable boost from their four-day political informercials. Since 2000, convention bounces have averaged only around two points — a marked decline from the past. This year, even after a highly praised Democratic convention and a well-received acceptance speech by Joe Biden, there has been little change in national polls.

This is not a rhetorical question. It’s quite likely that the state of the 2020 race is remarkably similar to what it was before Democrats and Republicans convened: a big lead for Joe Biden and a yawning deficit for Donald Trump.

What if Democrats and Republicans held back-to-back national conventions intended to win over undecided voters while pundits spent hours parsing over the most minute details of each event — and the campaign for the White House didn’t change much at all?

This trend is a byproduct of the nation’s increasing political polarization and the ever-shrinking number of truly persuadable voters. But this year there is another, more obvious explanation that so much of the commentary on American politics oddly seems to gloss over. The American electorate has increasingly made up its mind about Donald Trump — and most people don’t like what they see.

If there’s one consistent through-line of the Trump presidency, it’s that the president has been and remains deeply unpopular.

No matter the scandal (and there have been many) and no matter the brief episodes of good news for the president, Trump’s approval ratings have remained largely unchanged, staying in a narrow band in the low to mid-40s practically since the moment he took office. Trump’s popularity deficit has been reflected not just in polling, but in election after election, which have consistently favored Democrats: from the 2018 midterms to the special elections that came before.

And going back to last year, Trump has consistently trailed Joe Biden in head-to-head polling.

In late February, Biden had a lead of around 5.5 points over Trump. Last week, with more than 181,000 Americans confirmed dead from COVID-19, 27 million people on unemployment, and a myriad of scandals that in normal times would have taken a significant political toll, Trump was trailing by a notch above seven points.

Quite simply, if you wanted or didn’t want Donald Trump to be reelected before the pandemic, chances are you feel the same way today.

That might seem like good news for the White House: Even being responsible for the worst public health disaster in modern American history isn’t enough to cost the president a shot at reelection. But the flip side is that once voters have made up their minds about an incumbent president, it can be very difficult to change public perceptions, especially this close to the election.

Compounding the challenge for Trump is that it won’t be sufficient to simply boost GOP turnout, which seemed to be the number one goal of the Republican convention, or even to win over undecided voters. Considering his current polling deficit, Trump needs to also shift the votes of those who are currently supporting his opponent — and he needs to do so in the midst of perhaps the worst public health and economic crisis in modern American history.

As John Sides, a professor of political science at Vanderbilt University, said to me, “It is possible that the economy will be better in the third quarter . . . it’s possible that the caseload from COVID will be lower” in the fall, but, in general, “it’s difficult to turn disaster, sickness, unemployment, and unrest into a plausible case for reelection.” In effect, this is what Trump is trying to do. As Sides’s past research points out, there is a surprisingly wide gap between the president’s approval ratings and the electorate’s views of the economy. That was true before the pandemic when the economy was strong. Usually if people feel positively about the economy they give credit to the president. But not any more. Americans are increasingly judging the strength of the economy by their political affiliation — yet another byproduct of Intense polarization.

One obviously can’t wave away the possibility that Trump will break the cycle and receive a boost from the GOP convention. It’s certainly possible that the race will tighten and events between now and November will work in the president’s favor. Wayward Republicans could return to the GOP fold. After 2016, it would be unwise to dismiss every possible scenario.

But if we’re being honest about the 2020 race, it very much appears that the cake has long been baked.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.