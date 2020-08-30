In death of store clerk, a dream is dashed

Since March, the news has been grim, with COVID-19 and demonstrations and protests over racial injustice, but an article in the Sunday Metro section deeply troubled me in a different way ( ”Roxbury store clerk shot in head during July robbery dies” ).

As a chaplain at a local Boston hospital, I often ask associates how they are doing, and they sometimes reply, “I’m just livin’ the dream.”

Tanjim Siam, a clerk at a Roxbury convenience store, was shot in the head during a robbery on July 14, and died Aug. 22.

Tanjim Siam, 24, came to the United States from Bangladesh only recently, with big plans for the future (college and helping his family back home) and to seize an opportunity for a better life — “the American dream,” in the words of the secretary of the Boston Convenience Store Owners Association.

On July 14, a 25-year-old man from Lynn allegedly entered the convenience store in Roxbury where Siam worked and demanded money and other items. Even though Siam complied with his demands, he was shot in the head.

His parents and two younger siblings made the long trip from Bangladesh to be with him at Boston Medical Center. With his mother holding his hand, he was taken off life support.

As the parents bury their 24-year-old son, one must wonder just what the American dream really is and whether it is worth losing your son.

Michael W. Kelleher III

