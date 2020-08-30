Hands held, making all the difference in a time of so much despair

Re “In final moments, he’s all patients have” (Page A6, Aug. 23): I read this story about intensive care unit nurse Rublas Ruiz and started to cry. I am a hospice nurse who has struggled emotionally with the way COVID-19 patients around the world die alone. No loved ones to hold their hands. No closure. Scared, on a ventilator, without comfort.

It was not until my husband died in Beverly Hospital in May that the utter despair really hit me. He could not see his family. He was alone except for the dedicated nurses and ICU staff who cared for him.