Highway carnage begs for solutions

A year-long Globe investigation, “ Blind Spot ,” focused on the lapses in state and federal regulation that have allowed dangerous drivers and the trucking industry to continue to wreak havoc on the nation’s roadways.

It shouldn’t. Because, unlike the coronavirus for which (hopefully) there will one day be both a vaccine and treatments, there is no simple “cure” in the works for highway deaths — not until state and federal agencies are forced to live up to their responsibilities.

Memories are short. One tragedy follows another. A global pandemic overshadows everyday life, and soon the routine carnage on our highways slips off the radar screen.

The numbers alone are shocking — more than 36,000 people a year are killed in motor vehicle crashes, nearly 5,000 of those involving large trucks.

In Massachusetts, it was Volodymyr Zhukovskyy who became the face of all that has gone wrong with our system of licensing drivers and regulating the trucking industry. It was a little over a year ago, June 21, 2019, that Zhukovskyy, driving a pickup truck with a gooseneck trailer, would cross the center lane of a New Hampshire highway and plow into a group of motorcyclists. Seven were killed, three others injured.

Zhukovskyy’s driving record and his record of drug and alcohol abuse would clearly mark him as an accident just waiting to happen. The trucking company that hired him — and other drivers with records just as shoddy — was also destined to crash and burn. And yet no one stopped any of them — until it was too late.

The case initially exposed devastating lapses at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles and its Merit Rating Board, where boxes filled with unprocessed out-of-state violations had been left to gather dust. The registrar resigned; state Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack has promised to clean up the backlog and get the agency up to speed.

But there are 50 separate state motor vehicle departments that license drivers and amass records on violations, and as the Globe investigation found out, record-sharing is problematic as best and, at worst, simply nonexistent. Some states rely on snail-mailing paper notifications of infractions by out-of-state drivers to their home states. Seven states — including California, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island — don’t send direct mail notices at all.

Clearly there should be a federal law and a reliable federal database that could keep bad drivers from being licensed across state lines. Some have tried. Among them was Jim Moran, who, as a congressman from Virginia, in 2002 proposed — for the second time — a real-time national database. It went nowhere.

It was a good idea then and, with even better technology now, it remains a good idea — one that a new administration in Washington could certainly promote.

And clearly Washington must be at the center of overhauling its regulation of the trucking industry — a job that falls largely on the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. But the agency, charged with regulating about a half-million companies and 4.6 million commercial vehicles, has a mere 1,200 people to do the job.

The agency claims to focus on the bad actors in the industry. But it has no centralized system for conducting background checks of drivers. It also has inadequate drug testing requirements and no system for in-person inspection of new trucking companies before they put vehicles on the road. The latter is no small job, with more than 30,000 entering the business each year.

Among those newcomers to the field was Westfield Transport, which, even before it employed Zhukovskky, amassed more than 60 violations over about a two-year period. And yet, in 2018, the FMCSA granted one of its owners authority to start a second trucking company.

But as Robert Molloy, director of the NTSB Office of Highway Safety, told the Globe, “There’s more of a trend right now to take away regulations. That limits the ability to make sure everyone is operating in a safe environment.”

A new administration could change that too, creating an agency with teeth and with the resources to enforce standards.

However, sometimes reform has to start here at home — and it could.

In July 2019, when the tragedy in New Hampshire was still painfully fresh, Governor Charlie Baker filed legislation aimed at doing what could be done at the local level to reform the trucking industry and the licensing of commercial drivers.

The bill would double the suspension periods for truckers who commit two serious traffic violations in a three-year period from 60 to 120 days and, for the third offense in as many years, from 120 to 240 days.

It would also require commercial drivers to notify the RMV and their employers within 24 hours of a conviction for a traffic-related offense or a license revocation in any state. As a backstop, employers would be required to enroll in an existing electronic system that can give them real-time alerts about violations.

In short, it would set a higher standard than anything the federal system currently offers.

The bill finally got a hearing before the Legislature’s Transportation Committee last January — and there it remains, stalled.

Because, well, memories are short. And the name Zhukovskky had, until the “Blind Spot” series, largely faded from view.

It shouldn’t. A federal fix for a wholly inadequate system will have to wait for a new administration — one that believes in the power of a real regulatory system. But here in Massachusetts, there are things that can be done. This bill is a start.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.