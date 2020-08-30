One can support both Black Lives Matter and ‘Right Size Newton’ as worthy causes

Re “A test of white support for Black lives” by Noah Y. Kim (Ideas, Aug. 23): As a Black resident of Newton, I’d say that both the slogans “Right Size Newton” and “Black Lives Matter” have merit, and they should not be linked.

Slogans on lawn signs are open to many interpretations. To me, Right Size Newton (and the related Right Size Riverside) means responsible development in Newton and holding developers to the highest standards. Black Lives Matter, to me, means criminal justice reforms, police reforms, etc.

One of the problems with big development in Newton is the number of luxury units that we’re building. If there’s a housing crisis in Newton, then it must be a luxury housing crisis for the rich, because that appears to be what the city government is hellbent on building.