The walls close in around Boston’s artists

Diti Kohli’s article “With no eviction moratorium for studios, Boston continues losing artist spaces” (Sunday Arts, Aug. 23) is the latest in a long string of reports on the unraveling of the Boston arts scene and its impact on artists who live and work here. Virtually all the few remaining major communities of artists are finally being cleared out, and as always, the local government merely stands by and wants to stay informed as to what’s happening.

Artists have testified before the Boston City Council and been involved in fighting for artist workspaces for decades, but the battle remains the same. Powerful financial interests are weighed on the scale against groups of low-income artists, and the outcome will not change unless elected officials step up and rebalance this situation with some powerful legal protections.