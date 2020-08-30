Bruins face a to-date insurmountable series deficit with plan, passion

They have created many unforgettable Boston sports moments — “ Bergeron! Bergeron! ” — but going three-for-three would be a first.

A 3-1 series comeback is not a feather sitting in the caps of Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Torey Krug, or David Pastrnak.

The Bruins, as resilient as they have proven to be over the years, have never done this.

“That’s where hockey gets beautiful,” the ever-positive Pastrnak said Sunday. “When these kind of games are getting to the end and you can, how do I say it? This is the time why we play hockey, right? Playoff hockey is unbelievable.”

It would be a remarkable feat to win Game 5 on Monday, then Game 6 (Wednesday) and Game 7 (Thursday), and return to the Eastern Conference Final. The Bruins have lost all 23 best-of-seven series they’ve trailed three games to one, winning Game 5 in just seven of them — fewer than a third.

Additionally, the Bruins are 4-21 all time when trailing 3-2 in a best-of-seven, just a 16 percent success rate.

“Yeah, well, we obviously hope to flip the script on that one,” Krug said. “I can give you a bunch of cliches, but it truly is one game at a time here. We’re just focusing on tomorrow. Trying not to let things spiral out of control within a hockey game is a big part of it.”

Krug brought up last year’s first-round series against Toronto, when the Bruins were down, 3-2, entering Game 6. Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly scored midway through the first period, sending the Scotiabank Arena crowd into delirium.

But the Bruins took over. Krug and Brad Marchand scored power play goals. Jake DeBrusk made it 3-1 with a diving finish, then let the glory wash over him as he slid on his shinpads in celebration.

That team had the power play working. They had the secondary scoring, too: Recall that in Game 7 in Boston, the goal-scorers included Sean Kuraly, Joakim Nordstrom, Charlie Coyle, and Marcus Johansson. They also had the saves. Tuukka Rask stopped 54 of 57 shots over the final two.

This Tampa is not that Toronto. They are bigger, deeper, and more poised.

In this series, the Bruins have scored one power-play goal in each of the four games (4 for 13, 30.7 percent), but have put just 17 of their 42 shot attempts on goal. At 5 on 5, getting shots through to all-world netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy (.927 save percentage this series) has been a slog.

“In general, they’re good one-on-one defenders,” coach Bruce Cassidy said of Tampa’s rugged eight-pack of defensemen, which averages 6 feet, 3 inches, and 221 pounds. “Some of that is their gap, some of that is their size, good sticks.”

They also take a bite of any Bruin who tries to chip the puck in deep and recover.

Lightning forwards are typically in support, which has let Tampa put up a “no entry” sign in the middle of the ice. They have taken grinding, long-possession cycles, a staple of the Bruins’ offensive diet, off the menu.

Anthony Cirelli and the Lightning have smothered the Bruins for three straight games. Elsa/Getty

Secondary scoring? Marchand (four goals) and Pastrnak (one) have little company. Coyle, DeBrusk, and Nick Ritchie (one each) are the only other scorers. Bergeron and Krejci have a lone assist each. Tampa has 16 goals from eight different skaters.

“I don’t think they’ve done anything specifically, like systems-wise or anything,” Krug said. “They’ve just — they’ve been bringing it. They play well, all four lines are contributing for them. We have to match that. You can’t just rely on one line or a power play to get us going. It’s about, this time of year, it’s depth scoring and playing completely as a team. We haven’t played up to our level. We have to get there fast, or else it’s going to end before we want it to.”

The Bruins will not have their usual fourth line for Game 5. Cassidy said right winger Chris Wagner will not play, leaving him on the sidelines for the first time this postseason. Cassidy characterized center Kuraly as “progressing,” but he did not expand on his readiness. The fourth-line center sat out Game 4. Both have undisclosed injuries.

Wagner, who skated just 6 minutes, 33 seconds of Game 4 and sat the entire third period, scored in each of the first two round-robin games. He has one assist in 10 games since, though he had a good bid in the first period of Game 4, stickhandling through Victor Hedman on his way to the net before a diving Luke Schenn upended him.

Like Wagner, bottom-six winger Ritchie was off skates Sunday. His availability is unclear, with Cassidy saying “we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”

The NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed Ritchie’s late hit on Yanni Gourde that drew a five-minute major in Game 4, but opted not to punish him further.

Among Cassidy’s forward options: He could plug Anders Bjork (one assist in two games) into the lineup, keep Karson Kuhlman (three shots, 12:26 in Game 4) in the top 12, or look for a spark of creativity and speed from Jack Studnicka.

In the view of his coach, goaltender Jaroslav Halak (.891 save percentage this series) needs more help. Cassidy has faith his best players will step up — “They have to,” he said — but he called on his supporting cast to match Tampa’s (Blake Coleman, Alex Killorn, and Gourde have a combined five goals). He needs Boston’s defense to limit the quality shots Halak is seeing, and stop allowing all those odd-man rushes.

“Core, lead the way,” Cassidy said. “Support guys, follow. Leaders and followers. That’s typically how we’ve been good and it won’t change tomorrow.”

There is no getting away from it all in the bubble, little opportunity for a reset before trying again. About all they can do is rest, fuel up, FaceTime their loved ones, show up Monday with vigor, and try to pull off a stunner.

“To be honest, personally, I love it,” Pastrnak said. “I’m really excited for tomorrow. Can’t wait for puck drop.”

No one in the Bruins’ bubble wants this Stanley Cup run to end. Everyone in the organization understands that Bergeron (35) and Krejci (34) are on the back nine, that Krug (28) could test free agency for the first time, that Zdeno Chara (43) is without a contract for next season, and that restricted free agents DeBrusk and Matt Grzelcyk need new deals.

“We obviously are very proud to wear the Bruins sweater,” said Krug, “and we have a lot of people that we’re trying to make proud because of that.

“It’s just sticking to our guns, doing what made us the best team in the NHL this year for a reason, and if we can’t win, then we have to live with that.”

