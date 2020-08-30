Celtics drub Raptors in series opener and other observations from their fast start

And on Sunday Boston followed up its 22-point thrashing of Toronto in a seeding game with an emphatic 112-94 win in Game 1 of these Eastern Conference semifinals. The Celtics never trailed.

Celtics fans who have only watched the Raptors play their team in Orlando might wonder what all the fuss is about. Sure, the Raptors are 11-0 when not playing the Celtics. But the problem they are facing now is they cannot advance by facing any team but the Celtics.

The Celtics made 17 of 39 3-pointers while Toronto hit just 10 of 40 in its lowest-scoring game since the restart.

Early observations from the game:

▪ As expected, Robert Williams reemerged after mostly remaining on the bench during the Philadelphia series. Hulking center Joel Embiid is simply not a good matchup for him, but Raptors big man Marc Gasol isn’t nearly as dynamic, and Serge Ibaka cannot overpower Williams. The second-year center had a couple defensive lapses, but generally held up very well on Sunday, especially as a rim protector. He finished with 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 2 assists. He’ll be a factor in this entire series, and the confidence he gained in the seeding games will only help.

▪ It was a miserable first quarter for Raptors All-Star Pascal Siakam. He missed a couple of relatively easy shots inside, and then was called for a charge when he tried to overpower Smart in the post with 5:15 left. Raptors coach Nick Nurse left Siakam in the game, which isn’t especially unusual anymore, but just a minute later Siakam collected his third foul when he hit Jaylen Brown’s arm as the Celtics forward hit a 3-pointer. Siakam came back in with eight minutes left in the second quarter. The good news for Toronto was that he didn’t collect another foul, but the bad news was that he still didn’t have any impact. He finished the first half 1 for 8, with 1 rebound and no assists and had 13 points in the game. The Raptors committed 11 first-quarter fouls.

▪ A great sign for the Celtics: Tatum was scoreless for the first 11 minutes of the game, but the Celtics exploded to a 17-point lead without his contributions anyway.

▪ Even though very little went right for Toronto in the first half, it still had a good chance to close within a manageable deficit at halftime. The Raptors trailed by 12 and had the ball with 40 seconds left, a perfect chance for a two-for-one opportunity. Instead, Tatum slid into a passing lane for a steal and coasted in for a dunk. Then, rather than bleed the clock down, VanVleet missed a layup with about 20 seconds left, giving Boston plenty of time for Walker to drill a 3-pointer before the break. The lead could have been whittled to single digits. Instead, it ended up being a cushy 17-point edge, thanks in large part to Tatum’s defense.

▪ The Celtics had a bit of a scare late in the first half when Walker landed awkwardly on his left leg while contesting a shot in the paint. He stayed on the floor for a bit, then was limping noticeably as he essentially skipped an offensive possession. But he stayed in the game. Walker’s left knee has given him trouble throughout this season, and the Celtics managed it carefully so that he would be able to play without limits when these important games arrived. The plan has worked perfectly so far, and it appears Boston dodged a potential problem in this case. And when Walker was on the floor, he was excellent.

▪ Smart made just 2 of 15 3-pointers in the opening-round sweep of the 76ers. But he started this game by hitting a corner three, and maybe that’s exactly what he needed to see. He made 5 of 9 in this game and really did a little bit of everything. The Celtics outscored Toronto by 27 points during his 31 minutes on the floor. The Celtics don’t really count on Smart for offense, but with Gordon Hayward out these contributions will certainly be more useful.

▪ The Celtics did have one brief drought when they were held scoreless for the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Raptors sliced the 19-point deficit to 9, and it looked like this could turn into a game again. But then Tatum hit a 3-pointer and the Raptors missed 10 shots in a row, and Boston’s lead never dipped below double digits again.

Adam Himmelsbach