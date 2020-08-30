Dallas steamrolls Colorado to get within a game of the West Final

The Stars, who led 3-0 in the first period on 10 shots on goal before Colorado had its first, saw their margin cut to one before Hintz was patient with the puck about 7½ minutes into the third period. There were only a couple of seconds left on a power play when, after initially waiting for some traffic to clear, he scored on Dallas’s seventh shot during that segment.

Radek Faksa had a goal and two assists, Roope Hintz scored the last of three power-play goals by Dallas, and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche, 5-4, on Sunday night, taking a 3-1 series lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Dallas then got a gift goal only 32 seconds later when Avalanche rookie defender Cale Makar, who had scored late in the second period, tried to clear a puck from behind his own net and flubbed the attempt. Goalie Pavel Francouz didn’t see it go in front of him, and Stars rookie Denis Gurianov knocked it in for a 5-2 lead.

John Klingberg had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who need one win to get to their first conference final since 2008. Game 5 is Monday night — a previously scheduled back-to-back, though initially those consecutive games were supposed to be Games 5 and 6.

Valeri Nichushkin, the former Dallas player who had no points in the first 11 games this postseason for the Avalanche, scored two goals. Vladislav Namestnikov added a goal with 3.6 seconds remaining when Colorado had an extra skater on the ice.

Colorado was within 3-2 on Makar’s goal with 25 seconds left in the second period, only 11 seconds after they went on a 5-on-3 advantage because of penalties against Blake Comeau (hooking) and Jamie Oleksiak (interference) at the same time.

Makar made a pass across to Mikko Rantanen, and the puck then went to Nathan MacKinnon before a pass that set up Makar’s one-timer from just inside the left circle. MacKinnon has 21 points (seven goals, 14 assists), including one in all 12 games to start this postseason.

But the Avalanche couldn’t take advantage of the remaining 1:24 of the power play to start the final period.

Stars goalie Anton Khudobin, who had never made a postseason start before this year, stopped 33 shots.

Dallas went ahead to stay on Klingberg’s goal just over six minutes into the game, knocking in the puck after Francouz couldn’t control Faksa’s shot. It was 2-0 less than three minutes later after Fasksa poked in a score on a power play, and Benn added another goal with a man advantage with some nifty work and stick up off the ice midway through the first period.

Golden Knights 3, Canucks 0 — Robin Lehner stopped 32 shots and Vegas took a 2-1 series lead over Vancouver on Saturday night in Edmonton. Alex Tuch got his seventh goal of the postseason, and Mark Stone and Zack Whitecloud also scored.

Lehner, acquired at the trade deadline from Chicago in a three-team deal that also included Toronto, got both his career playoff shutouts in the series. He blanked Vancouver, 5-0, in the series opener and improved to 7-2 in the return-to-play tournament. Jacob Markstrom, starting his 13th game in 28 days and potentially his third back-to-back in 29, finished with 31 saves for Vancouver.

Vancouver came out flying in the first period, outshooting Vegas, 16-10, and enjoying a 78-second, 5-on-3 power play. Lehner turned aside a wealth of high-quality scoring chances: Point-blank one-timers, blasts off the transition, redirects, and loose pucks bouncing through the blue paint.

Tuch scored first at 4:05 of the first period. Racing in full flight through the neutral zone, he split the defense, settled down a bouncing stretch pass from Nicolas Roy and delivered a hard shot past Markstrom into the top corner. Just 83 seconds later, it was 2-0 when Whitecloud pounced on a loose puck at the right faceoff circle, fired it through traffic and in.

Early in the third, Stone roofed a fluttering puck from the faceoff circle on the power play for a 3-0 advantage. It was his second goal of the series and sixth of the playoffs.

The teams had not played since Tuesday. Game 4 was Sunday night.